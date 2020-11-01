When aliens crash in your hometown, who’s going to protect it? Yes, that’s right, Dave Bautista. Oh, thank the space gods.
According to Deadline, Dave Bautista has just signed on for Universe’s Most Wanted, a new film directed by Brad Peyton (Rampage), in a role that will have Bautista continue his acting career as a dude from space who beats up other dudes quite well. The film, set in a small town, will tell the story of a group of notorious space!criminals who crash land and hole up in the peaceful settlement.
Enter Bautista, who plays an intergalactic peacekeeper who is on the hunt for these alien criminals. Alongside the son of the local sheriff, Bautista will have to keep these villains in line and get them off our planet. It sounds fun, and a more interesting hook than Peyton’s past work like Rampage or San Andreas (though both were great if your favorite premise is “Dwayne Johnson does stuff”).
The film is currently in the conception phase, and will be put to sale by AGC Studios and CAA Media Finance in the next few weeks.
DISCUSSION
“It sounds fun, and a more interesting hook than Peyton’s past work like Rampage or San Andreas (though both were great if your favorite premise is “Dwayne Johnson does stuff”).”
Hey now! Rampahe was awesome for more than jyst The Rock. Malin Ackerman and Naomie Harris were great as the villain and the smart sidekick, respectively. The tact that Harris was not the love interest for 99% of the movie (they do hint they may go on a coffee date at the end, and a gorilla make a crass joke about it) was refreshing too.
But the MVP of the whole affair was Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a government agent whose description is “when science shits the bed, I’m the guy they call to clean the sheets.” That’s a killer line. I want a tv show based solely on this guy.
With that said, this premise does sound fun, and Bautista can be extremely charismatic. The only thing that worries me is that he has to ally himself with the “son of the sheriff.” Why do we have to involve a kid sidekick? “Muscled man and teen sidekick” films rarely work well. There are a few exceptions, but for every T2, you get 10 Suburban Commandos