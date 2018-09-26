Image: ILMxLAB

A few years ago, the team at ILMxLAB teased that it was bringing the Dark Lord of the Sith to virtual reality. Now, we’ve got our first look at it in action, and well, it’s more like Vader is bringing you to him.



Announced today as launching on Oculus Quest, Facebook’s newly announced $400 “standalone” VR headset, Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series will be a three-part episodic experience in collaboration with writer David S. Goyer.

Set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, the series casts players as an unknown hero (perhaps even a Jedi, judging by the lightsaber clash teased at the very end of the trailer) pulled out of hyperspace above the lava planet Mustafar. More specifically, above Darth Vader’s sinister castle...and the Dark Lord has a reason for doing so.

Just what that reason is remains to be seen, but between the interrogation droid and mysterious half-cyborg officer flanking Vader, it’s probably not good!

The first episode of Vader Immortal is set to hit the Oculus Quest in 2019.