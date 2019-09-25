Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: ILMxLab

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

I mean, you also get to wield the Force in VR and that’s pretty cool, but let’s rewind a touch: Four. Armed. Rancor.

Announced today as part of Facebook’s massive Oculus Connect event, the second chapter of ILMxLab’s Vader Immortal VR game series is now available on both the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift VR headsets.

Advertisement

Set in the years preceding Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Vader Immortal lets players step into the shoes of an unnamed smuggler captaining a ship called the Windfall, which gets captured by Vader’s forces and brought to his mysterious castle on Mustafar. There, it’s revealed you have some secret family connection to an ancient noble named Lady Corvax. One who, it seems, was strong in the Force, given that you find yourself suddenly capable of wielding an ancient lightsaber and using force abilities yourself.

Episode II of Immortal sees Vader hone those abilities in your character, letting gamers go beyond just the fun lightsaber and exploratory action of the series’ debut and fling rocks around at everything from training droids (and Vader himself in the galaxy’s deadliest game of catch), to the aforementioned four-armed Rancor.

Look, I don’t know what brings you to find a very hostile, four-armed Rancor beneath Vader’s castle. But look at that thing. It’s got four arms. It crawls about like a spider, but it’s a giant bloody Rancor. That’s ridiculous. I love it. And I can’t wait to carve it up in the comfort of virtual reality while Darth Vader...well, presumably does the Sith equivalent of cheering you on, which is leaving you go potentially die at the (four!) hands of an angry giant monster during your Force power 101 class.

Advertisement

Vader Immortal Episode II is available now on Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift for $10. As well as the new story content, gamers will get access to a new set of challenge level’s in the game’s “Dojo” minigame, which will not just let them practice their lightsaber skills like the first episode, but wield those fancy new Force powers in wave-based combat, too.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.