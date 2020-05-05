Darth Names, Ranked

Star Wars, a franchise barely anyone talks about these days, is primarily known for three things: stars, the existence of wars among them, and some really incredible (and incredibly silly) naming conventions. The fearsome Sith Lords of the Dark Side are no exception, and in light of their own equally silly day of celebration—Revenge of the Fifth—we have come to judge them.
What makes the Sith especially silly even in the relatively grand, relatively silly scheme of things that is the entirety of Star Wars is that, more often than not, these names are chosen. When a practitioner of the Dark Side officially reaches the rank of a Sith Lord, their Darth honorific is what they, or their master, choose to represent their power, their influence, their sheer evil. Or, frankly, just how much of an edgelord making their Original Character Do Not Steal, but the character is literally themselves.
Some poor bastard had to be born Dodd Rancit. Someone chose to be known as Darth Hexid. And with that, let’s get to the rankings. Be forewarned: There’s no dearth of Darths in the galaxy far, far away.
142) Darth Krist-Ov
141) Darth Andru
140) Darth Gean
139) Darth Xarion
138) Darth Nostrem
137) Darth Luft
136) Darth Xedrix
135) Darth Talon
134) Darth Tanis
133) Darth Atrius
132) Darth Phobos
131) Darth Nostrem
130) Darth Gorgos
129) Darth Azamin
128) Darth Arctis
127) Darth Mortis
126) Darth Krall
125) Darth Anathel
124) Darth Caedus
123) Darth Lokess
122) Darth Betton
121) Darth Silthar
120) Darth Caldoth
119) Darth Nacheria
118) Darth Igrol
117) Darth Krovos
116) Darth Lachris
115) Darth Nurin
114) Darth Achelon
113) Darth Decimus
112) Darth Sion
111) Darth Cognus
110) Darth Vurik
109) Darth Acina
108) Darth Chratis
107) Darth Gravus
106) Darth Jadus
105) Darth Vectivus
104) Darth Soverus
103) Darth Sajar
102) Darth Zannah
101) Darth Mekhis
100) Darth Zavakon
99) Darth Rauder
98) Darth Bandon
97) Darth Hadra
96) Darth Immern
95) Darth Acharon
94) Darth Victun
93) Darth Viktus
92) Darth Vitus
91) Darth Vich
90) Darth Serevin
89) Darth Glovoc
88) Darth Andeddu
87) Darth Nyriss
86) Darth Qalar
85) Darth Skotia
84) Darth Arho
83) Darth Savik
82) Darth Aruk
81) Darth Caba
80) Darth Jaga
79) Darth Ordrem
78) Darth Shaar
77) Darth Ikoral
76) Darth Zash
75) Darth Minax
74) Darth Voren
73) Darth Karrid
72) Darth Arkous
71) Darth Chratis
70) Darth Nox
69) Darth Ruin
68) Darth Havok
67) Darth Ravage
66) Darth Bane
65) Darth Reave
64) Darth Howl
63) Darth Synn
62) Darth Synar
61) Darth Desolous
60) Darth Wredd
59) Darth Skrye
58) Darth Guile
57) Darth Arrid
56) Darth Marr
55) Darth Vax
54) Darth Thanaton
53) Darth Vowrawn
52) Darth Traya
51) Darth Baras
50) Darth Fastus
49) Darth Malora
48) Darth Malak
47) Darth Perash
46) Darth Rivan
45) Darth Revan
44) Darth Atroxa
43) Darth Vader
42) Darth Val
41) Darth Gravid
40) Darth Rictus
39) Darth Ouzal
38) Darth Angral
37) Darth Malus
36) Darth Malgus
35) Darth Vua
34) Darth Krayt
33) Darth Azard
32) Darth Hexid
31) Darth Ekkage
30) Darth Venemal
29) Darth Stryfe
28) Darth Tenebrous
27) Darth Ramage
26) Darth Nihl
25) Darth Nihilus
24) Darth Shattra
23) Darth Tyranus
22) Darth Atroph
21) Darth Kruhl
20) Darth Vengean
19) Darth Zhorrid
18) Darth Wyyrlok I and Darth Wyyrlok II
17) Darth Karnage
15) Darth Iratus
14) Darth Tormen
13) Darth Scabrous
12) Darth Maul
11) Darth Maleval
10) Darth Vilus
8) Darth Ruyn
6) Darth Maladi
5) Darth Drear
4) Darth Enraj
3) Darth Wrend
This ranking is indisputable. Thank you for your time, and happy Revenge of the Fifth to one and all.
