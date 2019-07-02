Photo: Netflix

I’ve been really enjoying Netflix’s Dark, even if I forgot who was who between seasons one and two. But thankfully the enjoyable confusion will carry on for one more season, and the creators hope they’ll be able to explain things to your satisfaction.

The Hollywood Reporter talked to showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar about the third and final season of the German sci-fi series that features several characters in different time periods and yes, a lot of time travel.

Advertisement

“We will offer answers to the questions that our viewers have been asking and help untangle the story through time,” they said. Netflix’s Kelly Luegenbiehl added, “We are literally going full circle with our first German original series and cannot wait for Jantje and Bo to fulfill their vision and reveal the final secrets to the audiences and fans around the globe that have embraced Dark from the start.”

Advertisement

No spoilers but if you watched all of season two you’ll know things got even more complicated at the end. I am really looking forward to seeing where the show goes next as the creators said they always planned it as a trilogy series. They teased, “the beginning is the end, and the end is the beginning.” After Dark wraps up, Friese and Odar will begin work on 1899. While details are light, from the sound of things, it could be another genre project.

And as if the cast of characters wasn’t already big enough, THR notes they’ll be adding a few more for season three: Barbara Nüsse, Hans Diehl, Jakob Diehl, Nina Kronjager, Sammy Scheuritzel, and Axel Werner.

Advertisement

The third and final season of Dark is shooting now and will consist of eight episodes. Here’s hoping I’ve completed my tangled diagram of who is who and in what time period by the time it premieres.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.