Michael Jackson (YouTube)

Michael Jackson’s Thriller isn’t just a music video, it’s a cinematic experience. So, it’s no surprise that Jackson’s estate is teaming up with IMAX to bring a 3D remastered version of the classic short film to theaters. Everyone, get your zombie arms ready!



According to a press release, Thriller will appear on the big screen for the week of September 21 in IMAX theaters, playing before the Jack Black and Cate Blanchett film The House With a Clock in Its Walls. The John Landis-directed video was restored and converted into 3D from the original 35mm film negative that was recovered from Jackson’s archives.

Thriller remains one of the greatest musical works of all time. The 14-minute short film premiered at the AVCO Theatre in Los Angeles in 1983, selling out for weeks because people couldn’t get enough. Here’s the whole thing if you need a reminder just how great it was, and still is.

Not only have the song and dance inspired countless Halloween “Thriller” dance parades—I myself participated in a couple in Chicago—but the clip is also the only music video to be inducted into the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. The Thriller album only recently lost its designation as the top-selling album of all time when The Eagles’ Greatest Hits replaced it earlier this month.