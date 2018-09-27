Image: Fox

She is fire and life incarnate and she’s here in the first Dark Phoenix trailer to usher in both the beginning and end of all things. God help us all.



The Dark Phoenix Saga is one of the most important stories in X-Men history that fundamentally changed the core team’s dynamic and made readers see all of the characters, especially Jean, in new shocking lights. After multiple adaptations and retellings of the original story over a variety of formats, Fox’s latest attempt to get the Phoenix “right” is finally upon is.

Dark Phoenix blazes into theaters February 14, 2019.

