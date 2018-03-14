Image: Piotr Kowalski (Black Mask Studios)

In this day and age, the oversharing of personal information has become de rigueur. We’re all trying to connect to one another through our texts and tweets and snaps and grams—offering up information and access to ourselves, often without wondering just what consequences there might be. This is also true of the people in writers Lonnie Nadler and Zac Thompson and illustrator Piotr Kowalski’s Come Into Me, a new, futuristic body-horror comic from Black Mask Studios.

Come Into Me tells the story of Sebastian Quinn, a researcher with delusions of grandeur who develops a new experimental technology that allows two people to connect their minds together and coexist within one body. Though the exact medical application of Quinn’s technology is unknown, he’s certain that it would have the potential to save the world if only he could figure out a way to keep it from destroying the minds of his volunteer test subjects. When an eager young woman arrives at Quinn’s lab one day, offering some much-needed funding in exchange for the chance to undergo Quinn’s procedure, he reluctantly agrees to be her mind-melding partner, setting off an unforeseen series of strange events.

Come Into Me is in stores now, but io9 is extremely pleased to offer an exclusive, and you can read a nine-page preview of the first issue right here. Enjoy!