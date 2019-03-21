Photo: MGM

Unfortunately, the Darth helmet isn’t actually tailored for Dark Helmet, but it’s still a very cool, exclusive Vader helmet (or “bust,” technically) that the Spaceballs character would probably covet.

StarWars.com has begun to roll out the exclusives for next month’s Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, and while not everything has been revealed just yet, one item does stand out alongside the various Phantom Menace throwbacks. Something that would get anyone who plays with Star Wars toys, like Dark Helmet, very excited.

It’s this 327-piece Darth Vader bust (which includes a helmet! let us have it!) celebrating 20 years of Star Wars Lego sets. This bad boy will be available at Star Wars Celebration Chicago, but also at Target stores.

Image: StarWars.com

Image: StarWars.com

No word yet on details of the Target launch or what it will cost, but we guess it’ll be around $35-40 if it goes by usual Lego pricing.

Also, if you are attending Star Wars Celebration next month, a) say “Hi,” I’ll be there too, and b) you’ll be able to try and reserve one of these using a new virtual queue system. You can read all about that process right here.



