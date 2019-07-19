Image: Netflix

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

Premiering at San Diego Comic-Con today, Netflix and the Jim Henson Company’s new Dark Crystal series just gave us a really neat look at what it takes to create this puppet-filled show.



In case you missed it, the cast for this one is phenomenal. Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel lead the cast with Sigourney Weaver, Mark Hamill, Andy Samberg, Natalie Dormer, Jason Isaacs, Eddie Izzard, Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey, Benedict Wong, Hannah John-Kamen, Awkwafina, Dave Goelz all lending their voices.

Advertisement

Folks lucky enough to be in attendance at the panel today got to watch an episode but for now, us outsiders get a cool behind-the-scenes video.

As previously mentioned, in addition to CG technology, the company’s classic puppetry is a huge piece of the show. And it looks like the hard work paid off.

Advertisement

Besides the new show, we’ll also be getting a prequel comic and a video game to keep us busy. We’ll have more on the series out of Comic-Cnn coming up later so stay tuned The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance hits Netflix on August 30.



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.