Jim Henson once said that he considers The Dark Crystal to be his greatest work. Decades later, a new look at Netflix’s next chapter in his epic saga has arrived—which boasts an incredible voice cast, including Mark Hamill, Nathalie Emmanuel, Anya Taylor Joy, Taron Egerton, and Helena Bodham-Carter—and it feels like the magic of the Mystics has returned.

Netflix has released new images for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a 10-episode prequel series set “many years” before the events of The Dark Crystal. According to the plot description, the show is about three young Gelflings (from three of the Gelflings’ seven clans) inspiring a rebellion against the evil emperor Skeksis after learning a terrifying secret about the source of his power. Game of Thrones’ Emmanuel is playing Deet, a member of the cave-dwelling Grottans, Glass’ Taylor Joy plays a noble Vapra named Bree, and Robin Hood’s Egerton is taking on the role of Rian, a Crystal Castle guard from the Stonewood clan. Here are the first images of the three characters.

Netflix also announced that Helena Bonham-Carter, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Alicia Vikander, Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill and Simon Pegg are joining the cast as Gelflings, Skelsis, and Mystics, along with several others. You can read the full list below.



The series, based on the beloved fantasy film, is being directed and produced by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk), along with The Jim Henson Company. It also features the return of Brian Froud, the original film’s conceptual designer. And there will be at least one special new creature among the familiar beings. Earlier this year, The Jim Henson Company hosted a contest in which fans could submit designs for a new creature to inhabit the world of The Dark Crystal, with Yukari Masuike’s “Moog” being crowned winner. You can check out the design below.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance comes out sometime in 2019.



