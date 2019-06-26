Photo: Netflix

The world of Thraa just got a little more starstruck.



Netflix has announced a swathe of new cast members for the upcoming, absolutely sumptuous looking Dark Crystal prequel series Age of Resistance. They’re joining the already announced and ridiculously sizeable main cast which already counts everyone from Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel as main characters Rian, Brea, and Deet, to turns from Mark Hamill, Andy Samberg, Natalie Dormer, Jason Isaacs, Eddie Izzard, and so many, many more. The 10-part epic is set before the events of the beloved 1982 Jim Henson classic.

Newly announced cast members include Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey as the Gelfling Maudra Fara, Doctor Strange’s Benedict Wong as a Skeksis known as The General, Crazy Rich Asians breakout Awkwafina as fellow Skeksis The Collector, Ant-Man and The Wasp’s Hannah John-Kamen as another Gelfling, Naia, and Dave Goelz, who actually worked as a puppeteer on the original film and will this time lend his performance to one of the Fizzgigs, Baffi.

Check out pictures of each of the new characters below:

Lena Headey as Maudra Fara. Benedict Wong as The General. Awkwafina as The Collector. Hannah John-Kamen as Naia. Dave Goelz as Baffi. 1 / 5

Joining those new announcements in a mysterious and unseen role is legendary badass Sigourney Weaver. Weaver will lend her voice to a character known only as The Myth-Speaker, but Netflix is currently keeping any further details about her involvement under-wraps.



The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance hits Netflix on August 30.

