Time is everything, and it happens to be Daredevil’s worst enemy where the Emmys are concerned.

Time limits, in particular—and not just the three-season limit imposed by the show’s untimely cancellation. According to Erik Oleson, the late show’s showrunner, the best and most striking sequence from Daredevil’s final season—a rousing eleven-minute one-shot prison riot/escape/fight sequence is ineligible for this year’s Emmy award for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series, or Movie due to its length.



“The TV Academy would only allow a three minute clip, so, unfortunately, that epic oner was not eligible to be shown for stunts consideration,” Oleson confirmed on Twitter.

Which is unfortunate, because that entire sequence is a stunt marvel, with extras and stunt doubles weaving in and out of the ongoing shot to create a seamless, violent whole. We called it a tremendous achievement. Whatever is in the running for Outstanding Stunt, I highly doubt it’ll be as impressive as this.

