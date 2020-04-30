Daredevil's Charlie Cox Shuts Down Rumors of His Spider-Man 3 Involvement

Sorry Matty. Well, at least this Matty. Image : Netflix

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Hasbro has tapped Toy Story 4's director to make an animated Transformers prequel set on Cybertron. Fede Alvarez is no longer trying to make a Labyrinth sequel. Sigourney Weaver returns to Pandora in a new Avatar 2 set picture. Plus, James Gunn’s plans for the Guardians 3000 team in the MCU, and our first look at Amazon’s Hanna return. Spoilers get!



Advertisement

Spy vs Spy

Collider reports Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice) is now in talks to direct a Spy vs Spy movie for producers Ron Howard, Brian Glazer, and Imagine Entertainment.

Advertisement

Spider-Man 3

Netflix’s Devil of Hell’s Kitchen himself, Charlie Cox, has pushed back against rumors that Matt Murdock will appear in the third Spider-Man movie from Sony...or rather specifically that at the very least his version of Matt Murdock isn’t on the cards:

I hadn’t heard those rumours, but it’s certainly not with my Daredevil. I’m not involved in [Spider-Man 3]. If that’s true, it’s not with me. It’s with another actor.

Thursday's Best Deals: The Walking Dead Comics Humble Bundle, Neo Geo Mini, Fen... Read on The Inventory

[Comicbook.com]

Labyrinth 2

Appearing as a guest on Bloody-Disgusting’s Boo Crew Podcast, Fede Alvarez confirmed he’s no longer directing a sequel to Labyrinth.

It’s so hard to decide what’s worth your time. And what’s worth the attention of the audience. Labyrinth was something I was going to do at some point, but then I stepped down. I just felt…when people have a preconceived notion of what something should be, it’s very hard to succeed – to surprise them. They’re just expecting the same thing again. So I just decided I didn’t want to do things as a director that people knew already what it was. Or have a preconceived notion of how it should look on the screen. So Labyrinth would be something that people would judge that way, so I decided not to do it. My last movie (The Girl in the Spider’s Web) was me going to make a movie for the studio for the first time, like from inside. There were some things that I enjoyed and some things I didn’t about that. I’ve since wanted to just make the movies that really matter to me.

Advertisement

Transformers Animated Prequel

According to Deadline, Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley will direct an animated “big-scale Transformers theatrical prequel” from Ant-Man and the Wasp writers Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari.

Advertisement

The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August

According to Deadline, Wes Ball (Maze Runner: Death Cure) is attached to direct The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August for Amblin Partners. Based on the novel by Claire North, the story concerns a man “who is repeatedly born into the same life, remembers all his past experiences, and seeks to save the world by outmaneuvering a similarly gifted rival who’s willing to make any sacrifice to attain a godlike knowledge.”

Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

During a recent interview with Comic Book, Michael Rosenbaum stated he believes Martinex and his fellow members of the Guardians 3000 team would resurface in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or a future MCU movie.

I think his plan is for us to come back so I just don’t know how. I think that was the plan all along...you’re going to see these guys in the end credits. Why bring Stallone on alone just to be in such a small part? You kind of want to see what he does, I mean I don’t know how you wouldn’t.

Advertisement

Rosenbaum’s comments prompted James Gunn to chime in on Twitter, “the plan was for them to come back in the MCU at some point - not necessarily in Vol 3.”

Advertisement

The Matrix 4

Chad Stahelski confirmed to Collider both he and David Leitch will contribute fight choreography to The Matrix 4.

It’s more about the creative concept of some of the choreography and backing them up with stuff. Other than the Matrixes, most of their stuff…what makes [Lana] so great is she directs her own action. We’ve had second unit directors on some of the Matrixes just because of the logistics involved. But of late, and especially on Matrix 4, she’s directing her own action. The second units for them are mostly establishing shots, the B-sides of the some of the compositions for some locations. But Lana, she does her own action. She weaves it into the main unit stuff, which is why their stuff looks so good.

Advertisement

Avatar 2



A new picture from the set of Avatar 2 sees Sigourney Weaver and Joel David Moore posing for a photo with producer Jon Landau.

Advertisement

Doom Patrol

Comic Book confirms production on the second season of Doom Patrol was also prematurely shuttered last March amid covid-19 concerns.

Advertisement

Into the Dark

Into the Dark will celebrate Pet Appreciation Week with its June episode, “Good Boy,” starring Judy Greer, Steve Guttenberg, Maria Conchita Alonso, Ellen Wong, Elise Neal, and McKinley Freeman. Essentially a riff on Monkey Shines, the story concerns a woman (Greer) who “gets an emotional support dog to help quell some of her anxiety. Only, she finds him to be even more effective than she could have imagined because, unbeknownst to her, he kills anyone who adds stress to her life.”

Advertisement

[Variety]

Siren

Ryn holds off Tia’s army in the synopsis for “‘Til Death Do Us Part, ” the May 14 episode of Siren.

Ryn, Ben and Maddie must protect Bristol Cove from Tia’s army. Meanwhile, Ben’s injections are producing unexpected results, which alarms both him and the others. Xander juggles best man duties at Calvin’s wedding while also helping Helen.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Motherland: Fort Salem

Meanwhile, Abigail writes a eulogy in the synopsis for “Coup” airing May 13.

In the aftermath of Citydrop, the unit comes closer together, while their distrust of Alder grows. Abigail is faced with eulogizing a fallen soldier, while Tally learns something new about Gerit. Anacostia grants one last favor to Scylla.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

The Riverdale kids decide to murder their lame principal, Mr. Honey, in the trailer for next week’s season finale, “Killing Mr. Honey. ”

Hanna

In a teaser trailer for season two, Hanna faces her greatest enemy yet: the dread Dermot Mulroney.

Teen Titans GO!

Finally, the Titans participate in a talent show against the Justice League in a clip from their May 25 Memorial Day special, “Justice League’s Next Top Talent Idol Star.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.