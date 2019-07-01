Image: Sony (YouTube)

If you thought Dwayne Johnson channeling a teenage boy in the video game version of “Jumaaanjee,” you ain’t seen nothing yet. Check out the first trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level.

Jumanji: The Next Level is the sequel to the surprise hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the story picks up some time after the events of the previous movie, when four teenagers ended up in the bodies of video game avatars (played by Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black), forced to play the game to get out alive.

Spencer (Alex Wolff) has seemingly gone missing inside the now-malfunctioning video game, and it’s up to his three friends to go in after him. Once our heroes step inside, they quickly realize something’s wrong. Bethany’s nowhere to be found, characters are switching places...and two old guys have shown up! That’s right, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover are playing the game too. DeVito’s character is in Johnson’s avatar, and Hart is channeling Glover.

I will say: Watching Johnson and Hart play two old guys is more of a delight than I anticipated. Johnson’s got that Nor’Easter accent down. However, it’ll be sad not seeing Black perfectly channeling Bethany, as Fridge (Ser’Darius Blain) is now in his body.

Jumanji: The Next Level sees the return of Nick Jonas, Madison Iseman, and Morgan Turner, along with a new character played by Awkwafina. The movie debuts on December 13.

