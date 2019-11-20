Daniel Radcliffe Heads Way Back in Time for Anthology Comedy Miracle Workers' Second Season

Remember Miracle Workers, the clever TBS limited comedy that imagined Heaven as a cubicle farm, but instead of pushing pencils, the worker bees were frantically trying to prevent the boss (Steve Buscemi, as a slacker God) from tipping off the apocalypse? It’s coming back, with a twist! A dark twist.



Dark Ages, actually.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages just dropped its first trailer, revealing the show’s season two anthology reset will involve just as much wry hilarity with the same actors (along with Buscemi, it stars Daniel Radcliffe, Karan Soni, Lolly Adefope, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Jon Bass) but a whole new setting and premise. This time around, they’ll be “medieval villagers trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare, and widespread ignorance.”

Huh, that doesn’t sound all that different from 2019, except perhaps with a few more pushy, hungry birds involved. Check out the trailer!

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages premieres on Tuesday, January 28th on TBS.

