The age of just calling it “Bond 25” is over. It’s time for, err, well, No Time to Die.



The title of the long-in-the-making return to James Bond for Craig—and his final one in the role he took over since 2006's Casino Royale—was officially revealed on social media today, as well as a new release date of April 3, 2020 in the UK, and April 8 2020 in the U.S. It was accompanied by a short video of Craig doing the classic Bond “walk on from off-camera and turn to look at the audience” bit that usually concludes with Bond shooting a would-be-assassin. This time, he just reveals a fancy title treatment.

The news also comes with a brand new synopsis for the film, revealing that Bond has retired—only to be drawn back into the spy game by Felix Leiter for a new mission:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Directed by Cary Fukunaga—who replaced Danny Boyle on the project—and written by Fukunaga, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Burns, and Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, No Time to Die also stars Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch (herself rumored as a potential replacement for Craig as 007), Billy Magnussen, and Ana de Armas, alongside returning names like Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, and more.

We’ll bring you more on No Time to Die as we learn it.

