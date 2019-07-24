Photo: Marvel Studios

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

The fourth Riddick has an intriguing title. Get a look at an infamous reunion in new It: Chapter 2 pictures. Kevin Feige discusses the scope of Marvel’s new animated Disney+ series, What If? Plus, wild Crisis on Infinite Earths casting rumors, and what’s to come on The Purge’s second season. Spoilers away!



The Reckoning

Bloody-Disgusting reports Sean Pertwee, Matt Ryan, Charlotte Kirk, Joe Anderson, Steven Waddington, Ian White, and Emma Holzer have signed on to star in The Reckoning, Neil Marshall’s follow-up to Hellboy.

According to the outlet, the film is “set around the witch hunts and the great plague in England, 1665" and follows Evelyn Haverstock (Charlotte Kirk), a young widow facing persecution at the hands of Judge Moorcroft (Sean Pertwee) “England’s most ruthless witch-hunter.”





Riddick 4: Furya

Vin Diesel revealed on Instagram he’s received the script for a fourth Riddick movie subtitled “Furya” from writer/director David Twohy.

Arcane

Variety reports Sylvester Stallone’s Balboa Productions will produce a new horror film from Corin Hardy (The Nun) titled, Arcane. Details on the plot are currently under wraps.

Enola Holmes

Slanted reports production has officially begun on Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes.

It: Chapter 2

Total Film has three new images from It: Chapter 2, including one of the Losers’ Club’s infamous reunion at a Chinese restaurant.

Playmobil: The Movie

A new trailer for Playmobil: The Movie includes House of Pain’s “Jump Around” and a cowboy getting kicked in the balls.

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Meanwhile, a new clip from The Angry Birds Movie 2 is simultaneously scatological and violent.





The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Daniel Brühl has our first look at both a masked and unmasked Baron Zemo in the Disney+ series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

What If...?

Speaking with Screen Rant, Kevin Feige revealed the first season of What If...? will focus on stories that could have happened during the events of the first 23 films of the MCU.

Right now, we’re focusing on for the first season, everything you know about the 23 movies in the Infinity Saga and adding one twist to them and seeing how everything turns out different.

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Hop on the cosmic treadmill and grab your salt shaker, because the notoriously unreliable Cosmic Book News alleges that Lynda Carter and Tom Welling will once again suit up as Wonder Woman and Superman, respectively, on this year’s DC crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Riverdale

Actor Kerr Smith (Jack McPhee from Dawson’s Creek) has joined the cast of Riverdale’s fourth season as Mr. Honey, the “hard-ass” new principal of Riverdale High School. CBR reports Smith will make his debut in “Chapter Fifty-Nine: Fast Times at Riverdale High.”

The Curse of Molly McGee

The Disney Channel has ordered The Curse of Molly McGee, a new animated series from Bill Motz and Bob Roth (Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures) about a “tween optimist” paired with a “grumpy ghost” named Scratch. Similar to The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, Scratch finds himself “forever cursed in Molly’s presence” after one of his spells backfires. [Deadline]

Dune: The Sisterhood

Deadline reports Dana Calvo (Good Girls Revolt) will join Jon Spaihts as co-showrunner of Dune: The Sisterhood for Legendary and HBO Max.

Arrow

The second episode of Arrow’s eighth season is titled “Welcome to Hong Kong,” according to Beth Schwartz on Twitter.

Killjoys

Paranoia affects the gang in the synopsis for the August 2 episode of Killjoys, “Three Killjoys and Lady.”

The Killjoy trio begin to question if there is a traitor among their number after escaping from The Lady and rejoining Lucy outside the memory matrix.

[Spoiler TV]

Swamp Thing

KSiteTV has photos from “The Anatomy Lesson,” this week’s episode of Swamp Thing. More at the link.

The Handmaid’s Tale



Bradley Whitford gets his comeuppance in the trailer for “Liars,” next week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The 100

Naming Day leads to a corridor of skeletons in the trailer for “Adjustment Protocol,” next week’s episode of The 100.

The Purge

Finally, don your spookiest murderin’ mask, ‘cause all crime’s legal for the next twelve hours in this trailer for The Purge’s second season.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.