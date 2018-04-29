Image: Marvel Studios

After opening on Friday, Avengers: Infinity War is on pace to earn over $250 million dollars at the box office this weekend in the United States and Canada.

That means it outpaces Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with $248 million (not adjusted for inflation), as the highest grossing film opening of all time. So far as worldwide, the film still did exceedingly well, but it hasn’t opened in China yet, the world’s second biggest film market, so it’s hard to say anything definitively about that.

Box-office records are only a passing curiosity, they don’t mean a huge amount, but the magnitude of this record and the way in which Disney films keep breaking records set by other Disney films just goes to show how much the media giant (and its two big shared universes, the MCU and the Star Wars universe) have reshaped filmmaking in the past decade. For better or worse, this is Disney’s show and we’re all just paying the ticket price.

Dang, though. That’s a lot of money. Bet you could buy at least one Infinity Stone with that.

