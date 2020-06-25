Dan Aykroyd Says Ghostbusters: Afterlife Will 'Honorably Represent' Harold Ramis

Afterlife will tackle the legacy of Egon in more ways than one. Image : Sony Pictures

Lana Condor will jet off to Mars in HBO Max’s new sci-fi rom-com . Universal has plans to bring Twister back. Another day, another tease for a mysterious creature in the Avatar sequels. Plus, get a look at a sequel to a Twilight Zone classic, and Doom Patrol gets its disco on in a new clip. To me, my spoilers!



According to THR, an artificial intelligence named Erica programmed “in the principles of method acting” will star in b, “a $70 million science fiction film” produced by Bondit Capital Media, Happy Moon Productions, and Ten Ten Global Media. Based on a story by visual effects supervisor Eric Pham, Tarek Zohdy, and Sam Khoze, b follows “a scientist who discovers dangers associated with a program he created to perfect human DNA and helps the artificially intelligent woman he designed (Erica) to escape.”

Moonshot

THR reports Lana Condor will star in Moonshot, “a rom-com with a sci-fi twist” from writer Max Taxe and producer Greg Berlanti currently in development at HBO Max. The story concerns a “focused and buttoned-up college student” named Sophie (Condor) who sneaks aboard a space shuttle to Mars with a “very different” colleague in “order to be united with their significant others.”

The Werewolf

Variety reports Riki Lindhome, Jimmy Tatro, and the late Robert Forster will star in The Werewolf, a new film from The Beta Test’s Jim Cummings (not the Darkwing Duck voice actor) already in post-production. In the film, “terror grips a small mountain town as bodies are discovered after each full moon. Losing sleep, raising a teenage daughter, and caring for his ailing father, officer Marshall (played by Cummings, himself) struggles to remind himself there’s no such thing as werewolves.”

Frost

Divergent’s Neil Burger will direct a film adaptation of Summer Frost, a short story by Blake Crouch in which a VR game designer’s “world is forever changed when one of her non-player characters starts acting out of programming.” [Variety]

Twister

Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) is now in talks to direct a remake of the 1996 disaster movie, Twister, at Universal Pictures. According to Variety, producer Frank Marshall is “currently meeting with writers to pen the script.”

The Hills Have Eyes for You

Eli Craig (Tucker and Dale vs Evil) will direct The Hills Have Eyes for You, a new horror-comedy at Netflix from writer David Stieve (Behind the Mask). In a press release, Craig described the project as “a unique underdog love story with genre bending scares and a lot of laughs.” [Deadline]

Evil Dead Rise

In a recent interview with Diabolique Magazine, Bruce Campbell stated the next film in the Evil Dead franchise is titled Evil Dead Rise (not Evil Dead Now as previously reported) and will not be set in a cabin in the woods.

The official name is Evil Dead Rise. We’re getting a new draft in. I don’t think anything will happen until 2021. Full bore ahead, we’re very excited about it. A whole, new ballgame. No more cabin in the woods.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The late Harold Ramis is “very honorably represented” in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, according to Dan Aykroyd in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

To have that formation without that man standing right there on the line with us was a pretty serious adjustment. He will be very well represented in the new film, I can tell you that. He’s very honorably represented.

Books of Blood

Brannon Braga and Seth McFarlane’s Books of Blood adaptation—starring Andy McQueen, Freda Foh Shen, Nicholas Campbell, Anna Friel, Britt Robertson, Rafi Gavron and Yul Vazquez—is now scheduled for an October 2020 release on Hulu. [Deadline]

Avatars 2-5

Producer Jon Landau has shared a new performance capture photo suggesting our heroes will be riding ride aquatic aliens at some point in...Avatars 2 through 5? Hard to say which is which when they’re all being filmed at once.

Lamb

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Noomi Rapace in Lamb, a new movie about a pair of Icelandic sheep farmers who discover a half human/ half sheep hybrid on Christmas Eve.

Antebellum

The international trailer for Antebellum is slightly clearer regarding the film’s storyline.

Benny Loves You

A man chastised for wearing a Goonies t-shirt to work learns his childhood stuffed animal has been wreaking bloody vengeance on his enemies in the trailer for Benny Loves You.

Belzebuth

A special agent and a priest investigate the link between a string of murders and an ancient demon in the trailer for Belzebuth, starring Tobin Bell and Joaquín Cosío.

The Boys

A reunion special streaming this Friday will reveal The Boys’ season two premiere date.

The Twilight Zone

Bloody-Disgusting has photos from Osgood Perkins “You Might Also Like, ” a sequel to the Twilight Zone classic “To Serve Man” starring Gretchen Mol.

Muppets Now

A new trailer for Disney+ series Muppets Now includes appearances by Chloe Bennett, Linda Cardellini, and more.

Doom Patrol

Finally, Doctor Tyme transports the Doom Patrol to a subspace roller disco in a clip from the second episode of season two. The first three episodes stream today on DC Universe and HBO Max.

