Damn Right We Deserve a Friday Gif Party

bethelderkin
Beth Elderkin
Filed to:gif party
gif partystar trektotally spies
Beam me aboard.
Gif: ScottDW

We’d be hard-pressed to find another Thank God It’s Friday (TGIF) that has more meaning than this one. This has been a week like we’ve never experienced, and one we’ll (hopefully) never experience again. So we’re going to dance, and gif, like nobody’s watching.

Be sure to leave your favorite party, dancing, or celebratory gifs in the comments. Everyone gets bonus points for just being, so screw it: Share whatever the hell makes you happy. Like me, for instance, I’m gonna dance like I’ve just experience sound overload at a rave from Totally Spies, one of my favorite cartoons growing up. Because I’ve earned it.

Hot guy alert, spies!
Gif: Marathon Media
Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

earthwulf
earthwulf

In light of the current situation