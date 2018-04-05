Image: Jam City

On April 25, fans are going to get the chance to go back to J.K. Rowling’s school for sorcerers in the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery mobile game. When they get there, they’ll be welcomed by familiar voices from the Harry Potter films.

Hogwarts Mystery hits iOS and Android in three weeks and while we already knew certain characters would be included, now we know it’s going to feature some high-powered talent in the halls of the iconic institution as well. Here’s the list from a press release:

Dame Maggie Smith (Professor McGonagall)



Michael Gambon (Professor Dumbledore)



Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick)



Sally Mortemore (Madam Irma Pince)



Gemma Jones (Madam Pomfrey)



Zoe Wanamaker (Madam Hooch)



The game will have a story-centric RPG structure, with the hook of letting players learn about what the school was like before Harry, Ron and Hermione started attending. It sounds like it’s going to be a bit of interstitial lore that will shine a spotlight on unknown parts of the lives of familiar characters.