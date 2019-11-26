Daisy Ridley Would Love It if You Stopped Asking Her About Porgs

There’s nothing quite like an actor who’s at the end of their franchise and feels like they can finally be honest. Star Wars star Daisy Ridley may have sung the praises of porgs back when The Last Jedi was out, b ut now that she’s nearing the end of her journey with The Rise of Skywalker, the gloves are coming off.



In an interview on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon asked Rey to weigh in on the most-important cuteness debate of our time: Baby Yoda or Porgs ? You’d think she would be in the porg camp, given how she called them “adorable” and “hilarious” back when she was promoting The Last Jedi in 2017. But surprise! That may have been an exaggeration. She’s actually Team Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian... and has some tough truths to share about our fine feathered friends.

When Fallon asked Ridley point-blank which was cuter, Ridley did not waste any time replying with “Baby Yoda.”

“Look, I’m not a big fan of the porgs,” she said. “We worked for six months on The Last Jedi and in every interview, ‘What about the porgs?’ I was like, ‘ The porgs were there for a day, I was there every day for six months. We worked hard ’”

I’m still on the fence whether I prefer Baby Yoda or the porgs. They’re both so damn adorable...which is exactly what Disney is going for. Dammit, Mouse, you want me to spend all my money on cute things, and you know that’s exactly what I’m going to do. Let me know which camp you’re in. And no, I don’t want to know if you’re interested in eating either of them. We’ve already been down that hypothetical road, and it doesn’t end well for anyone.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes out on December 20. The Mandalorian, with all of its Baby Yoda cuteness, is currently airing on Disney+. You can also watch Ridley do an excellent Star Wars-themed rap from the same Tonight Show appearance here :

