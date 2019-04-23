Photo: Lionsgate

There’s a reason Tom Holland wasn’t at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles this week. He’s currently in the middle of expensive reshoots for Doug Liman’s dystopian thriller Chaos Walking—a movie that’s in such rough shape, it’s reportedly “unreleasable.”



Edge of Tomorrow director Liman and Holland are on location for reshoots of Chaos Walking, which are expected to last a few weeks (it’s unclear whether Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley, who co-stars in the film, is there as well). The young adult sci-fi film has already cost Lionsgate over $100 million; the studio bought the rights for Patrick Ness’ book trilogy as its “next Hunger Games” series in 2011.

But the company is having to spending millions more. Employees told the Wall Street Journal (via The Playlist) that the film has “turned out so poorly, it was deemed unreleasable by executives who watched initial cuts last year.”

Chaos Walking centers around a young man named Todd Hewitt, who lives on an Earth-like colony planet where almost all women were killed off by a virus—and the remaining men are plagued by a condition called the Noise, where they can hear each other’s thoughts, played out in a series of images, words, and sounds. As the corrupt mayor of the colony tries to use this power to wipe out the indigenous alien race, Todd comes across a woman named Viola, played by Ridley, who may hold the clue to saving everyone.

Ness himself has reportedly stepped in to help with the script, alongside six other screenwriters (if that gives you an indication where things are right now). The film was originally set to come out in March 2019, but Lionsgate pushed it back to make way for the reshoots. No new release date has been announced.

