Daft Punk's Rare Tron: Legacy Tracks Are Now Available for Streaming

Daft Punk getting ready to play a game. Screenshot : Disney

The degree to which you’ve heard the full extent of Daft Punk’s Tron: Legacy soundtrack depends on just how dedicated you’ve been to tracking down the whole of the duo’s discography over the past 10 years.

Advertisement

While the original soundtrack’s over a decade old at this point, different supplementary tracks have popped up over time on various releases tied to different platforms. Today, though, that’s all changing as Tron: Legacy — The Complete Edition hits most major streaming services and brings nine previously (somewhat) difficult-to-find songs together to, well, complete the soundtrack album as Daft Punk intended.

Advertisement

Of course the “new” music drop doesn’t at all mean that Disney’s made any further advancements on its much-discussed next entry in the Tron movie series, but here’s a reminder that Jared Leto recently entered the chat on that front.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

