D23 Expo 2019 starts on Friday and, with it, fans should expect major news from all sides of the Disney kingdom. We’re talking movies, streaming, theme parks, merchandise, pretty much everything...except what’s going to happen with Spider-Man.

That’s great news if you’re actually going to be in Anaheim, California to witness it, or if you visit a site like io9 to read coverage. But let’s say you want to see some of the panels from the comfort of your own home. Good news! The D23 Expo is streaming! Bad news, most of the biggest panels are not.

Here’s the list of panels that will be streaming on the D23 Expo streaming page:

Friday, August 23 10:30 a.m.–noon PST: 2019 Disney Legends Ceremony 4– 5 p.m. PST: Behind the Art of Disney Costuming Saturday, August 24 10-11 a.m. PST: Women of Impact: Meet the Nat Geo Explorers Changing the World 5:30–6:30 p.m. PSTT: Marvel Comics: Marvel’s 80th Anniversary Sunday, August 25 10–11 a.m. PST: Heroines of the Disney Galaxies Presented by BoxLunch 3–4 p.m. PST: The Art of Disney Storytelling

Those are, undoubtedly, cool panels. The Disney Legends Ceremony, for example, will induct stars like Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, Bette Midler, and others into the ranks of legends.

But missing from the list is, well, everything else at the convention, especially these panels:

Friday, August 23 3:30-5 p.m. PST - Disney+ Showcase Saturday, August 24 10 a.m.-noon PST - Go Behind the Scenes with the Walt Disney Studios Sunday, August 25 10:30 a.m.-noon PST - Sneak Peek! Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

Those were the first three panels to fill up their reservations and are the places where stuff like any Marvel Studios news, The Mandalorian trailer, Frozen II footage, or Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker updates will all happen.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Panels on projects like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, The Little Mermaid, The Simpsons, The Muppets, and The Right Stuff are all happening at the con, but won’t be live-streamed either. So, basically, while it’s awesome that the D23 Expo is getting into live-streaming, most of the good stuff will remain confined to the halls of the Anaheim Convention Center.

However, you can almost certainly expect at least some of the footage that plays at the convention to make it online. Maybe not all of it, but most. And, luckily for everyone, io9 will be at those panels reporting the news as soon as it breaks. So keep it locked here.

