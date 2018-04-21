Image: Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Collectibles’s line of “Premium Format” statues usually offer ridiculously detailed (and very expensive) sculpts of beloved pop culture characters, from Star Wars to comics and a million other things in between. But its latest Terminator statue has a bit of a twist: It’s an entirely new character with her own backstory.



Yes, statue lore! The most important lore of all. Sideshow’s physical embodiment of Terminator fanfic is apparently a female Terminator who’s gone rogue against her Skynet programming, and is now a Terminator Assassin, helping humanity hunt down the machines that were once her brothers in arms. Bro-bots, if you will.

It’s not the first time Sideshow has delved into alternate what-if designs for these statue lines—the “Mythos” range recently did an Obi-Wan Kenobi, for example, that imagined what he’d look like in the years between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. But that’s adding a twist to an already established character. This 19.5" tall statue is a completely new character in the Terminator franchise and is already somehow more compelling and interesting than the entirety of Terminator Genisys.

But it’s still a really neat concept, instead of churning out statues based on characters there’s already been dozens of releases for. If you want to see a few more pictures, and find out how to pony up $560 (or $575, if you want the “exclusive” version that gives you an alternate “human” headsculpt that doesn’t include the battle damage revealing the Terminator’s robotic skull) to own one, check out the link below.

