Serial Box, the audio storytelling service that delivers episodes of ebook and audiobook content in episodic formats, has made major waves into its world of licensed content recently. First came Marvel superheroes, then a continuation of Orphan Black, and now, it’s turning its hand to some of the CW’s finest DC heroes.



The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl will all be coming to Serial Box starting this fall with an eight-episode series based on The Flash. The adventure, penned by Gwenda Bond and Christopher Rowe in collaboration with Berlanti Productions, the team behind the vast litany of DC/CW superhero series, will see Barry, Kara, and Ollie turned into supervillains after Lex Luthor meddles with the timeline to create a new reality where The Flash, Supergirl, and the Green Arrow are on the side of injustice. Fortunately, some of their closest friends and allies half-remember the true timeline, and band together to take on the fallen DC-CW trinity to restore reality to as it should be.

It’s a little Crisis on Earth-X, but hey, who doesn’t love an alt-reality superhero-gone-bad story regardless of how many times we’ve seen it?

The series, like Serial Box’s other audiobook/ebook series, will release weekly, so while you wait for the trio of shows and their fellow DC/CW-verse compatriots to return to TV screens this fall, you’ll at least be able to take a little slice of them on the go with you.

