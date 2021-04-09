CW's Powerpuff Finds an Old Narrator and a New Sarah Bellum

The (often faceless) Sarah Bellum as seen on the Cartoon Network series; Robyn Lively. Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images )

There’s even more casting news for the CW live-action reboot Powerpuff. Two more actors will join the series, which follows Blossom (Chloe Bennett, of Agents of SHIELD fame), Bubbles (Dove Cameron), and Buttercup (Yana Perrault) as jaded millennials who are trying to regain parts of their childhood they lost due to crime-fighting. Off doing their own thing, the world now needs them. But are they ready to reunite? Or are they done with the superhero business for good?

Advertisement

Deadline reports actress Robyn Lively and famed voice actor Tom Kenny have been added to the cast of the new CW show, which is a live-action adaptation of Craig McCracken’s popular animated Cartoon Network show The Power Puff Girls. The live-action series is being written by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier and directed by Maggie Kiley.

Lively (who you might know from the iconic high camp film Teen Witch) will play Sarah Bellum, a sweet family friend who has a romantic history with Professor Utonium. SpongeBob voice actor Tom Kenny, who also was the narrator’s voice on the 1998 animated PPG show and the 2016 revival, is back for a third run as the narrator for the live-action series.

The show also stars Donald Faison as Professor Utonium and Nicholas Podany as Mojo Jojo Jr. And like everything else on the CW network, Powerpuff is produced by Greg Berlanti productions.

The series is currently in production, and there is no set premiere date.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

