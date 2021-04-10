CW’s Legend of Tomorrow Season 6 Teaser Image : The CW

Admit it. You didn’t think CW’s Suicide Squad—I’m sorry CW’s Legends of Tomorrow was going to get past the first season. It’s ok to be wrong, though. Not only is the show on its sixth season, but it’s back and better than ever!

The CW released the first “trailer” for season six and while it’s only 29 seconds of footage, there is a good sense of what viewers can expect this season. Season five ended on a massive cliffhanger with team leader Black Canary Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) kidnapped by aliens and on a spaceship to anywhere. In the teaser, the team is scrambling to find her and come up with a rescue plan. Unfortunately, their plan is sidelined when they discover these extraterrestrials have a thing for time travel. Thus, leaving the team fighting their way through history to find her.

The Legends team is constantly changing its roster, and with the new season, there is a new team member. Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz (Lisseth Chavez, Chicago Fire), who was once held captive by the same aliens who gave her powers, will help the team find Sarah and stop the enemy from wreaking havoc on humanity, space, and time. The character is original and has no origins in the DC comics universe.

Dealing with supernatural threats, multiverses, Aliens, and time travel, the Legends of Tomorrow have been through the wringer. This season looks like a fun, action-packed adventure that will continue this favorite fan show’s legacy. New episodes arrive May 2.

