Batwoman is here and she’s ready to fight. The CW has released the first trailer for Ruby Rose’s turn as the new Caped Crusader, as well as released info about when she and fellow super-heroine Nancy Drew are going to make their major debuts this fall.



In a press release, the CW announced that Ruby Rose’s solo debut in Batwoman will air on Sundays at 8 p.m., teaming it up with Supergirl. The network released an official synopsis for the new series, which takes place three years after Batman’s mysterious disappearance—leaving behind a fabulous-looking Batsuit. We’ve also got the first trailer for the new series, which looks as badass as a bat out of hell.

The series will center around Kate Kane becoming the new Caped Crusader to protect her father (Dougray Scott) and beloved city against a series of threats, including the Wonderland Gang—whose leader, the Mad Hatter, was also featured in Gotham—and a heavily armed private security force bankrolled by Kate’s stepmother. Here’s the synopsis:



Kate Kane never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob’s first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore. Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane, who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate—the daughter he still has—at a distance. But Kate is a woman who’s done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes—a dark knight vigilante.

The CW also released a first look at the scene when Kate Kane first comes across the Batsuit, leading to her decision to take up the cowl for the good of Gotham.

Then, there’s the new Nancy Drew series, starring newcomer Kennedy McMann. It’s also coming to the CW this fall, joining Riverdale on Wednesday nights (the Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene is now getting a midseason premiere in 2020). According to the plot synopsis, Nancy will play a former teenage detective in a coastal town in Maine who hung up her magnifying glass after her mother’s death...until Nancy herself is accused of a brutal murder.



As she works to clear her name, Nancy also comes across what may, in fact, be a ghost linked to a previously unsolved case. I am curious whether it’s going to turn out to be an actual ghost, as the original Nancy Drew books were largely about disproving the supernatural.

Photo: Robert Falconer (The CW)

Here’s the synopsis:



Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can re-apply to college. But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene... The five of them must team up to clear their own names—encountering emotional entanglements and even more mysteries along the way. When a supernatural presence begins to haunt Nancy’s investigation, she discovers that the current crime has an astonishing connection to the unsolved murder of a local girl. Whether the ghost is here to help, or hinder Nancy remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: Nancy’s going to have to unravel the clues from both the living and the dead to solve the crimes.

The CW also announced that Charmed will be moved from Sundays to Fridays, and will focus on the three sisters learning to lead the magical community following the deaths of the Elders earlier this season.

