Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

Crispin Glover Is a Serial Killer in the Pure Grindhouse Horror of Smiley Face Killers

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:Smiley Face Killers
Smiley Face KillersRonen RubinsteinCrispin GloverMia SerafinoHorror
4
Save
Smiley mask, check.
Smiley mask, check.
Image: Lionsgate
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

Sometimes horror just longs for some blood, some nastiness, and some nice actors getting pretend murdered. Smiley Face Killers seems like that kind of movie.

Advertisement

Based on a theory about a hypothetical group of serial killers operating in the American midwest, Smiley Face Killers is pure grindhouse horror from the looks of it, the story of a nice California boy stalked by a creepy dude (Crispin Glover) who, let’s be real, is probably a serial killer. Blood? Spooky masks? Unmarked vans? This new release by Lionsgate has it all.

I don’t know if this movie is going to be any good, but so far as slasher popcorn fare goes, this seems to be just about right. The film also stars Ronen Rubinstein and Mia Serafino.

Advertisement

Smiley Face Killers is coming to digital and on-demand on December 4th, with the physical media release happening on the 8th.

G/O Media may get a commission
TCL - 55" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV
TCL - 55" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

You’re Not Hearing Things, Some Apple AirPods Pro Have Static and Crackling Issues

A Broken 3D Printer Inspired This Futuristic Fabric

CDC Lifts Covid-19 Ban on Cruises, but Still Recommends People Steer Clear of Cruises

Someone's Leaked the Covid-19 Hospitalization Data That the Trump Administration Kept Under Wraps

DISCUSSION

rachelmontalvo
Anarwen

‘Smiley face ‘? They should have blue vans and called it ‘Deep State’ ( but I guess they’ve had done Lovecraft Country). Ellis is so behind the curve.