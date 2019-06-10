Crisis on Infinite Earths Might Have Added Yet Another Completely Bonkers Cameo

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Ewan McGregor discusses the everyday misogyny of Birds of Prey’s villains. Pose’s Billy Porter could be up for another intriguing genre role. Dario Argento is heading to TV for a supernatural new series. Plus, what’s to come on Supergirl and Batwoman, new footage from Jojo Rabbit, and...mace hands? Mace hands. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Cinderella

Deadline reports Idina Menzel is now in talks to play Evelyn, “the wicked stepmother” in Sony’s live-action Cinderella. Billy Porter has also recently confirmed his role as the Fairy Godmother during a recent festival Q&A.

Advertisement

Little Shop of Horrors

Meanwhile, Collider has word Billy Porter is under consideration to voice the man-eating plant, Audrey II, in a new film adaptation of Little Shop of Horrors. The outlet also reports Lady Gaga is rumored to be up for the role of Audrey.

Advertisement

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

In a recent interview with the French magazine Premiere, Ewan McGregor revealed the dialogue in Birds of Prey is peppered with “a hint of everyday misogyny” from its male characters.

There is in the script a real look on misogyny, and I think we need that. We need to be more aware of how we behave with the opposite sex. We need to be taught to change. Misogynists in movies are often extreme: they rape, they beat women…and it is legitimate to represent people like that because they exist and they are obviously the worst. But in the Birds of Prey dialogue, there is always a hint of everyday misogyny, of those things you say as a man you do not even realize, mansplaining…and it’s in the script in a very subtle way. I found that brilliant.

Advertisement

[Cinema Blend]

Jojo Rabbit

Adolf Hitler has a heart-to-heart with Jojo in a new clip from Jojo Rabbit.

Klaus

Netflix has also released a featurette on their new animated Christmas movie, Klaus.





Crisis on Infinite Earths/Lucifer

Elsewhere, Vancouver set reporter “Canadagraphs” reports Tom Ellis was recently spotted on the set of Crisis on Infinite Earths as Lucifer Morningstar, filming a scene with David Ramsey, Katherine McNamara, and Matt Ryan.

Advertisement

There may be too many people in this crossover, which, according to this alleged photo from the set, will also include a cheeky reference to the universe of the 1989 Tim Burton Batman movie: a newspaper featuring Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne.

Advertisement

Another set photo revealed Burt Ward’s Robin-y look and a special friend.

Advertisement

TV Line also has a new set photo giving us our first look at Tom Cavanaugh as Pariah and a better look at Audrey Marie Anderson as Harbinger.

Advertisement

Longinus

Variety reports Dario Argento will direct a new “auteur series for the international market” said to be “suspended between the real and the supernatural.” Though no details on the plot are currently available, Longinus is named for the alleged Roman commander that pierced the side of Jesus with his spear to confirm his death after being crucified, and will concern “mysterious murders, esoteric elements and ancient enigmas”

Advertisement

She-Hulk

According to journalist Daniel Richtman on his Patreon page, the upcoming She-Hulk television series plans to have William Hurt back as General Ross “and maybe even bring back Liv Tyler as Betty Ross!” [CBR]

Advertisement

The Stand

TV Guide reports Kat McNamara, Eion Bailey, and Hamish Linklater have joined the cast of The Stand. McNamara will play Julie Lawry, “a woman who hooks up with Lloyd Henreid (Nat Wolff) in Las Vegas, ” while Bailey will portray Teddy Weizak, “a survivor of the superflu who is part of the body crew with Harold Lauder (Owen Teague).” Linklater will portray Dr. Ellis, “ an infectious disease specialist with the military who wants to cure the epidemic that’s infected the world.”

Advertisement

Mr. Robot

Mr. Robot celebrates Christmas early in the synopsis for “404 NOT FOUND” airing October 27.

elliot, mrrobot, and tyrell walkin’ in a winter wonderland. darlene meets a bad santa. dom is DTF.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Nancy Drew

The ghost of Tiffany Hudson haunts Horseshoe Bay in the synopsis for “The Haunted Ring, ” the October 30 episode of Nancy Drew.

A BEACON – As the funeral for Tiffany Hudson nears, her confused spirit seemingly haunts Horseshoe Bay. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) invites Bess (Maddison Jaizani) to stay with her, allowing Nancy to figure out what Bess is hiding. Nick (Tunji Kassim) struggles with what he learned about Tiffany. Meanwhile, George (Leah Lewis) reluctantly seeks help from an unusual source as Ace (Alex Saxon) runs into a significant person from his past. Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) continues to advise Ryan (Riley Smith), much to Nancy’s chagrin. Alvina August also stars. John Kretchmer directed the episode written by Jesse Stern and Lisa Bao (#104). Original airdate 10/30/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Charmed

Mel and Macy team-up with Abigael in the synopsis for “Deconstructing Harry, ” the November 1 episode of the dramatically refreshed Charmed.

Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Mel (Melonie Diaz) join forces with Abigael (Poppy Drayton) to track down the Assassin; Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) starts her new gig and has a breakthrough when she reaches out to help Jordan (Jordan Donica). Harry (Rupert Evans) discovers a horrifying secret. Ken Fink directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez and Jeffrey Lieber (#204). Original airdate 11/1/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

“Ominous videotapes” turn up in Riverdale in the synopsis for “Halloween” airing October 30.

When ominous videotapes begin appearing on doorsteps across Riverdale, widespread fear quickly returns to the town. At Stonewall Prep, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) learns about a series of mysterious disappearances that have occurred to former students at the school. Meanwhile, Archie’s (KJ Apa) plan to create a safe space for the town’s kids gets derailed when some unwanted visitors crash their Halloween party. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes face to face with trouble, while Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) past comes back to haunt her. Lastly, a haunting a Thistlehouse rocks Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) to their core. Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott and Charles Melton also star. Erin Feeley directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg (#404.) Original airdate 10/30/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Arrow

Thea returns in the synopsis for October 29's “Leap of Faith” directed by Katie Cassidy.

Reunited with his sister, Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Thea (guest star Willa Holland) find themselves searching through a familiar maze of catacombs. Meanwhile, John (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) partner on a special ops mission. Katie Cassidy directed the episode written by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Elizabeth Kim.

Advertisement

[Comic Book]

The Flash

Bloodwork tries out his new powers in the synopsis for “There Will Be Blood, ” a Halloween episode of The Flash airing October 29.

HALLOWEEN EPISODE – Barry’s (Grant Gustin) efforts to prepare Cisco (Carlos Valdes) for Crisis are derailed when Cisco schemes to save Barry’s life instead. Meanwhile, Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy) uses his deadly new abilities to save his own life, while sacrificing his humanity in the process. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Lauren Certo & Sterling Gates (#604). Original airdate 10/29/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Black Lightning

Freeland is in dire straights in the synopsis for “The Book of Occupation: Chapter Four” airing October 28.

Jefferson (Cress Williams) faces new challenges due to the shocking state of Freeland. Lynn (Christine Adams) finds herself under intense pressure as she desperately tries to find a solution to the continuing crisis in Freeland. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) continues her work at the clinic. Lastly, Jennifer (China-Anne McLain) finds her confidence shaken. The episode was written by Adam Giaudrone and directed Mary Lou Belli (#304). Original airdate 10/28/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Supergirl

Kara learns she can’t trust Willian Dey in Spoiler TV’s synopsis for “In Plain Sight” airing October 27.

Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) investigation into William Dey’s (Staz Nair) “criminal” activities results in the shocking revelation he is not who she thinks. Meanwhile, the conflict between Malefic and J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) reaches a boiling point. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos (#504). Original airdate 10/27/2019.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Supergirl investigates a web of bizarre murders in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Blurred Lines. ”

Batwoman

Dougray Scott is on the warpath in the trailer for “Down, Down, Down, ” next week’s episode of Batgirl—featuring the debut of Gabriel Mann as Hush!

The Walking Dead

Finally, Aaron replaces his bionic hand with a mace in a clip from next week’s episode of The Walking Dead. As one does this far into a zombie apocalypse.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.