Crisis on Infinite Earths Is Just Handing Out Cameo Returns for Anyone It Can Find Now

While you wait for more Birds of Prey movie news, or even Birds of Prey(ish) TV news, here’s the Birds of Prey news you didn’t even know you wanted: thanks to the CW’s Crisis crossover event, the Huntress of the early aughts is back in action.



Yes, the CW has confirmed that Ashley Scott (and her iconic bob) will return, in the latest of the seemingly endless and increasingly bananas announcements about just which Warner Bros/DC TV icons are returning for Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Scott, of course, played Helena Kyle—a.k.a. DC vigilante heroine The Huntress—in WB’s short-lived Birds of Prey TV series back in 2002, alongside Dina Meyer as Barbara Gordon’s Batgirl/Oracle and Rachel Skarsten (who has now come full circle playing Alice, the villain of the upcoming Batwoman CW show) as Dinah Lance, the Black Canary. No word on if Scott will be joined by Meyer or Skarsten in their Birds of Prey roles yet, but honestly? At this point, I wouldn’t put it past the CW to have a Skarsten v Skarsten: Dawn of Skarsten fight scene in this crossover

Because it sounds increasingly batshit with every bit of news we’re getting, or at least like some CW executive is just flicking through a Rolodex of actors who played DC superheroes on Warner Bros TV before Arrow made it cool—and then just chucking Kevin Conroy in for good measure—with a frankly reckless abandon.

But, I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: while the CW is handing out appearances like they’re goddamn candy, they need to fast track a confirmation on that rumor for Lynda Carter coming back as Wonder Woman. If we get all this bonkers guest star madness and not some fighting for our rights in satin tights, then frankly, why even bother with this crossover in the first place?

The five-part Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover special begins on the CW this December.

