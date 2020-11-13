Creepy Baby Show

What will they eat this time? Photo : Apple TV+

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

Just when you thought it was safe to assume your baby was real again. Wait. What?

Advertisement

Yes, it’s true, M. Night Shyamalan and Tony Basgallop’s bizarre Apple TV+ series Servant is back for a second helping. You remember: that show that stars Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) and Toby Kebbell (Black Mirror) as parents of a...unique child, and Rupert Grint (of Harry Potter fame) as the baby’s uncle, who’s just as confused as anyone else by Leanne, the quiet nanny played by Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones’ Myrcella Baratheon) . A nanny who may or may not have witch powers to bring a baby doll to life.

Advertisement

Yeah, it’s a weird one. I watched the whole thing and I still can’t really make heads or tails of whether or not I truly enjoyed it or just couldn’t look away. Well, here’s the first teaser for season two which pretty much assures me I’ll be caught up in the drama of Baby Jericho once more.

When we first heard about Servant, we weren’t entirely sure if it was a genre show or not, and frankly, by the end, we still weren’t sure . But seeing as how the press release says, “the second season of the thriller takes a supernatural turn with a darker future for all lying ahead as Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed,” it’s safe to say there really is more to Leanne than meets the eye. Hope you’re ready for more gross ice cream flavors.

Servant season two—which will consist of 10 episodes—will premiere on Apple TV+ on January 15, 2021 and air weekly on Fridays.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.