MoviesHorror

Creepshow Gets Animated in Its Upcoming Halloween Special

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:Creepshow
CreepshowShudderKiefer SutherlandStephen KingGreg NicoteroJoe HillMelanie DaleJoe King
Save
From the Creepshow animated special.
From the Creepshow animated special.
Image: Shudder

Creepshow, Shudder’s horror anthology headed up by Greg Nicotero, is gearing up for Halloween with a two-story Halloween special. Only, both stories are animated, which adds an interesting stylistic twist to the series.

First up is “Survivor Type”, a Stephen King short story brought to life by Nicotero and the voice of venerable tough guy and former young vampire Kiefer Sutherland. This one features Kiefer as a man determined to survive on a deserted island, no matter what ills befall him. The second, a Joe Hill story adapted by Melanie Dale, stars Joe King (The Kissing Booth) as “a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth.”

The short preview here doesn’t give a big glimpse of the episodes, but they both seem to be employing a motion comic style of animation that’s pretty neat. Feels very in keeping with the short story adaptation going on. Also, I’m down to hear Kiefer Sutherland’s voice in everything—those exaggeratedly gruff tones are a pretty compelling match for animation.

The Creepshow animated special premieres on Shudder October 29th. 

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

