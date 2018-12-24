Image: BBC America

Plus, if you watch carefully, you’ll spot a few surprises!



As all Doctor Who fans know by now, there’ll be no 2018 Christmas special to cap off Jodie Whitaker’s landmark first season as the Thirteenth Doctor. But what’s perhaps a new tradition in the making begins on January 1, with a New Year’s Day special that will see the Doctor (with a jaunty new winter accessory) and her friends face “a terrifying evil.”

Obviously we can’t wait for that. But before Earth makes its final stand, please enjoy this wonderfully festive Doctor Who yule log situation. It runs for two hours and features a special cameo or two along the way. Who needs a real fireplace when you’ve got this TARDIS garland-bedecked hearth?

The Doctor Who New Year’s special premieres January 1 on BBC America.

