Could Yet Another Familiar Face Show Up for Arrow's Last Season?

Black Lightning casts an intriguing superhero. Sony’s take on Cinderella may have a marvelous Fairy Godmother. Get a listen of a new The Addams Family’s homage to that iconic theme tune. HBO’s order a creepy new series from Nicholas Winding Refn. Plus, more footage from the CW’s Nancy Drew, and Creepshow gets into the spirit of the season. Spoilers now!



Cinderella

THR reports that Billy Porter is in talks to join Sony and Kay Cannon’s new take on the princess fairytale, starring Camila Cabello as the titular princess. Porter would be stepping into the shoes of the Fairy Godmother, guiding Cinderella on her magical, musical journey.

Synchronic

Well Go USA has reportedly acquired the distribution rights to Synchronic, the upcoming sci-fi/thriller starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan as a pair of paramedics investigating a mysterious new drug with “otherworldy” side effects. [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Other Lamb

Meanwhile, IFC Midnight has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to The Other Lamb, Małgorzata Szumowska’s English-language debut in which a preteen cultist has a “shocking and otherworldly experience” while participating in a ritual, causing her to “have strange visions that make her question her own reality” and the teachings of her compound’s leader, “Shepherd”. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Terminator: Dark Fate

According to the BBFC, Terminator: Dark Fate runs 128 minutes and 3 seconds, making it the second-longest film in the series behind Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Countdown

Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster for Countdown, the film about an app that predicts the precise moment of its user’s death.

The Addams Family

Lurch performs Vic Mizzy’s iconic theme tune in a new clip from The Addams Family.

Sweetheart

Elsewhere, Kiersey Clemons discovers a grave marker in a new clip from Sweetheart.

Arrow

David Ramsey shared another picture from filming to hype up the incoming season premiere, suggesting Oliver is going to get a visit from none other than John Constantine. Whether or not this perhaps ties into the final season or even Crisis on Infinite Earths, given that Mia Smoak is also included in the get together, remains to be seen.

Black Lightning

Intriguingly, TV Line reports Wayne Brady will guest-star in an episode of Black Lightning set to air in 2020 as the WWII-era supersolider, Tyson “Gravedigger” Sykes.

Lisey’s Story

TV Line also reports Clive Owen will star alongside Julianne Moore in the Apple TV+ adaptation of Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story. Owen will play Moore’s late husband, Scott Landon.

Maniac Cop

Deadline reports HBO has ordered a television series from Nicholas Winding-Refn based on William Lustig’s 1988 horror film, Maniac Cop. According to a press release, the “unadulterated, action-packed horror odyssey” is a “Paranoia [that] leads to social disorder as a city wrestles with the mystery of the exterminator in blue – is he mere mortal, or a supernatural force?”

Lore Olympus

Deadline also reports The Jim Henson Company plans to develop “an animated series aimed at young adults” based on Rachel Smythe’s Webtoon comic on Greek Mythology, Lore Olympus.

House of Salt and Sorrows

Meanwhile, 1212 Entertainment plans to develop a TV series based on Erin A. Craig’s debut novel, House of Salt and Sorrows, in which “a royal family of twelve sisters who are transported every night into an enchanted world of the gods filled with lavish costume balls and endless celebrations.”

Watchmen

Spoiler TV has the synopsis for “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”, the series premiere of HBO’s Watchmen.

In an alternate America where police conceal their identities behind masks to protect themselves from a terrorist organization, Detective Angela Abar (Regina King) investigates the attempted murder of a fellow officer under the guidance of her friend and Chief, Judd Crawford (Don Johnson). Meanwhile, the Lord of a Country Estate (Jeremy Irons) receives an anniversary gift from his loyal servants.

Nancy Drew



Nancy Drew is under arrest in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Secret of the Old Morgue”.

Creepshow

Finally, Shudder has released a clip from “The Man in the Suitcase”, the October 31 episode of Creepshow.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.