Tony Todd wants in on the Candyman remake. Get to know Star Trek: Discovery’s Captain Pike in a new featurette. An animated adaptation of Batman: The Long Halloween could be on the way. Plus, Jumanji 2 has some more intriguing casting, and meet Captain Marvel’s Skrull villain in a new poster. Spoilers away!



Shazam!

According to SuperBroMovies, the New 52 incarnations of the Seven Deadly Enemies of Man will appear as secondary antagonists in Shazam!

Elsewhere, a tie-in “activity pad” from Wheeler’s Books includes stickers of Mary Marvel, Captain Marvel, Jr. and the superhero incarnations of Darla, Pedro, and Eugene, possibly indicating the whole Marvel Family will gain superpowers by the end of the film. [Comic Book]

Jumanji 2

Variety reports Danny DeVito has joined the Jumanji sequel in a currently undisclosed role.

Candyman

Speaking with Bloody-Disgusting, Tony Todd stated he’s eager to appear in Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele’s remake of Bernard Rose’s Candyman.

I want to be a part of the project one way or the other. Of course, I’d want to be a part of it. I helped create this character. I helped bring him to life so I’m sure if Boris Karloff was asked the same thing, he would say exactly what I say. I know the character inside and out.

The Witches

In a recent interview with the French outlet Allocine, Robert Zemeckis confirmed his remake will be set in the “Gothic South” of the 1960s.

We’re going to set it in the Gothic South in the 1960s. It’s an exciting way to put a sociological spin on this kind of witch story.

Batman: The Long Halloween

Revenge Of The Fans reports a two-part animated adaptation of Batman: The Long Halloween is now in development, starring the voices of Troy Baker, Jensen Ackles, Naya Rivera, Titus Welliver and David Dastmachian in undisclosed roles.

Captain Marvel

Trends International has new character posters of Captain Marvel, her cat Goose, and Ben Mendelsohn’s Skrull character, Talos.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Coming Soon (via IMP Awards) has the film’s official IMAX poster.

Anthem of a Teenage Prophet

A prophetic teenager becomes a media sensation in the trailer for the film adaptation of Joanne Proulx’s YA novel, Anthem of a Reluctant Prophet.

Star Trek: Discovery



Captain Pike gets his own featurette from CBS All Access.

Siren

Spoiler TV has three new sneak peeks at the season two premiere, “The Arrival,” airing January 24.

Rosewell, New Mexico

Likewise, the CW has released two new trailers for the Roswell reboot, as well as a third for its tie-in documentary Roswell: Mysteries Decoded.

Hanna

A TV series based on the 2011 sleeper hit becomes an Amazon series this March.

Alien

Following previous hints, a new viral video indicates an Alien multimedia event starring Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda, is soon to be announced.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.