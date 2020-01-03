Could The New Mutants Give Us One of Marvel's First Big Screen LGBTQ Couples?

Dani Moonstar could find herself romantically intertwined in...whatever version of The New Mutants we actually get. Image : Fox/Marvel Studios

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Sam Raimi has an update on the Evil Dead saga. Get new looks at Wonder Woman 1984, Birds of Prey, No Time to Die, and Tenet. Annie Potts is back as Janine Melnitz in a weird new set of promos for Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Plus, Bitsie Tulloch is hyped for Superman & Lois, and new pictures from Crisis on Infinite Earth’s finale . Spoilers, away!



Advertisement

Sherlock Holmes 3

The Illuminerdi reports Paul Anderson (Peaky Blunders) is currently in talks to play Moriarty’s frequent ally, Sebastian Moran, in the third Sherlock Holmes movie starring Robert Downey, Jr. Described as “a former hitman of Moriarty’s” the production notes allege Moran “has decided to get revenge for the loss of his former employer by targeting Watson.”

The New Mutants



A new report from FandomWire claims that Wolfsbane—a.k.a. Rahne Sinclair—and Dani Moonstar are actively dating in Josh Boone’s The New Mutants, which could potentially make them one of the first LGBTQ couples in a Marvel Studios film release...depending on whenever the hell this movie ends up actually releasing.

Advertisement

The Evil Dead

Sam Raimi offered an update on the Evil Dead film franchise in a recent Q&A on Reddit.

Bruce, Rob [Tapert] and I are working with a young filmmaker who is writing a new Evil Dead story that he will direct. As for me…. I would love to direct a new Evil Dead movie… but I’d really like to do it with Bruce. And he says he’s retired the character. I hope not.

Advertisement

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman captures a shoplifter in front of an especially patriotic mall kiosk in the first of several new images from Fandango’s Top 20 Movies of 2020.

Advertisement

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Black Mask and Mr. Zsasz intimidate Harley in another new image from Birds of Prey, courtesy of Fandango.

Advertisement

No Time to Die

Meanwhile, Bond meets the new 007 another in another Fandango image.

Advertisement

Tenet

Fandango just keeps on rolling, and also has this image of John David Washington in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s marketing campaign has teamed with Quickbooks for a series of commercials starring Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz.

The Grudge

Lin Shaye sees a ghost named Melinda in a new clip from The Grudge reboot hitting theaters today.

Dark Encounter

Aliens descend on a rustic farmhouse in a new clip from Dark Encounter, hitting VOD January 7.

Mortal

Nat Wolff inherits godlike powers from Nordic runes in the trailer for André Øvredal’s Mortal.

Raising Dion

Good news, Netflix has already renewed Raising Deon for a second season.

Superman & Lois

In a recent interview with TV Guide, Bitsie Tulloch stated she “got chills” discussing a potential spinoff series starring Superman and Lois Lane.

When Todd Helbing, who’s our showrunner, was telling me about the story for the pilot script for Superman & Lois, I got chills. It’s so good, and it’s so something we haven’t seen before with them, so I think it’s going to be great.

Advertisement

Crisis on Infinite Earths

KSiteTV has new photos from “Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part IV. ” More at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Legends of Tomorrow

A documentary crew boards the Waverider just in time to capture a meeting with Rasputin in the synopsis for “Meet the Legends, ” the season five premiere of Legends of Tomorrow.

Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are shocked to discover that the Legends have become famous. It seems that everyone except Sara is loving the spotlight, so much so that they invite a documentary crew on board the Waverider to film them as they investigate a strange new blip in the Timeline. The Legends discover that their new problem is none other than Rasputin, who happens to be straight out of hell, and it might be tougher than they thought. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) thinks he knows the reason behind these new blips and informs the team that it won’t be easy to defeat. Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan.

Advertisement

[Comic Book]

Legacies

It’s Coven Day at Salvatore in the synopsis for “This Is Why We Don’t Entrust Plans to Muppet Babies, ” the January 23 episode of Legacies.

As the witches of the Salvatore School come together to celebrate Coven Day, the latest monster to infiltrate the school targets Alyssa Chang (guest star Olivia Liang) and the other students by spreading discord and creating chaos among the covens. Elsewhere, Alaric (Matthew Davis), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) search for a solution that keeps Josie protected from the dark magic brewing inside the mora miserium. Fed up with feeling powerless alongside Hope, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) asks her to give him self-defense training. Finally, Alaric’s past comes back to haunt him. Quincy Fouse and Chris Lee also star. America Young directed the episode written by Adam Higgs & Josh Eiserike (#210). Original airdate 1/23/2020.

Advertisement

[KSiteTV]

Riverdale

Veronica struggles with a new rum recipe in the synopsis for “Varsity Blues, ” the January 22 episode of Riverdale.

As Riverdale High prepares for the championship football game against Stonewall Prep, Betty (Lili Reinhart) gets to work on a story about the rivalry between the schools. Archie (KJ Apa) is conflicted when Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) tells him about Uncle Frank’s (guest star Ryan Robbins) troubled past. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) goes head to head with Ms. Appleyard (guest star Emily Tennant), the school’s new cheerleading coach, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) hits a road block with her latest Luna Rum recipe. Finally, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is forced to pick a side after the perks of attending Stonewall Prep begin to interfere with his personal life. Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Roxanne Benjamin directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (#410.) Original airdate 1/22/2020.

Advertisement

[KSiteTV]

Star Trek: Picard

Finally, an ominous new TV spot for Star Trek: Picard teases Data, Seven of Nine, Will Riker, the Borg, and a Vulcan samurai.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.