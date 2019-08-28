Could Taika Waititi Join The Suicide Squad?

Photo : Warner Bros.

Taika Waititi somehow has the time to consider a DC movie role, but he’s also explaining how he got Natalie Portman back for Thor: Love and Thunder. Get over here, because Mortal Kombat has found its Scorpion. Yesterday’s Himesh Patel has joined the case of Christopher Nolan’s mysterious new movie. Plus, a first look at the Penny Dreadful spinoff, and The Good Place begins its long goodbye. Spoilers now!







Tenet



Speaking of undisclosed roles, Yesterday star Himesh Patel will also play an undisclosed role in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. [Variety]

Mortal Kombat

Variety reports Chin Han and Hiroyuki Sanada are the latest to join the cast of Simon McQuoid’s live-action Mortal Kombat as Shang Tsung and Scorpion, respectively.

Becky

Meanwhile, Deadline reports Joel McHale, Amanda Brugel and Robert Maillet have joined the cast of the upcoming action-thriller, Becky, which is now being described as “John Wick with a 14-year-old girl.”

The Color Out of Space

Exclaim.ca has word Hereditary composer Colin Stetson is now attached to score Richard Stanley’s The Color Out of Space.

The Suicide Squad

Taika Waititi is apparently in talks to play an undisclosed role in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, according to Deadline. I know we just had that other report but, please, for the love of all that is good, TAIKA WAITITI FOR KING SHARK.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Speaking of Waititi, here he is explaining to Variety how Marvel was able to convince Natalie Portman to return to the MCU.

I just said to her, “Are you interested in coming back to this thing, but doing something really different?” Because no one wants to keep repeating themselves, no one wants to play the same characters all the time — and I think for her, just coming back — reprising that character, but in a whole new, fresh way, is really what would interest anyone. So...especially if you’re not a superhero in these films, do you really want to keep doing that?

Girl on the Third Floor

CM Punk renovates a haunted house in the first trailer for Girl on the Third Floor.





Altered Carbon

Lela Loren has joined the cast of the Anthony Mackie-starring Altered Carbon’s second season as Danica Harlan, “the charming and ambitious governor of planet Harlan’s World. She has the support of the people, but keeps an uneasy grip on the political players who surround her.” [TV Line]

Ms. Marvel

Speaking with Polygon, Kamala Khan co-creator G. Willow Wilson registered concern the character’s squash-and-stretch superpowers would appear “really creepy” in live-action on Disney+.

I think there’re some characters who are very much set up for the big screen, they’re very naturally sort of cinematic. But with Ms. Marvel, we really weren’t interested in creating something that had very obvious film potential. I was really leaning - and I know Adrian [Alphona] and Takeshi [Miyazawa] and all of the artists as well - were really leaning into the comic book-ness of this character. She’s got very comic booky powers. God bless them trying to bring that to live action; I don’t know how that’s going to work out in a way that doesn’t look really creepy.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Production has officially begun on Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Supernatural



The first two episodes of Supernatural’s final season are titled “Back and to the Future” and “Raising Hell,” respectively. [Spoiler TV]

Evil

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for the pilot episode of Evil, airing September 26.

Forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard is hired by the Catholic Church to work with David Acosta, a priest-in-training, and contractor Ben Shakir, to determine whether a serial killer is possessed by a demon or merely a psychopath. Kristen finds that she has a taste for the work and is invited to join the team on a permanent basis, on the series premiere of EVIL, Thursday, Sept. 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp also star.

American Horror Story: 1984

The body count continues in the synopsis for “Mr. Jingles, ” the second episode of American Horror Story: 1984.



Darkness descends upon the camp. Although it’s lights out, evil has no curfew. Written by Tim Minear; directed by John J. Gray.

Airdate: 25th September 2019



[Spoiler TV]

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Gwen Stacy becomes Ghost-Spider in the synopsis for the season three premiere of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Sunday, Sept. 8 Original Series - Episode Premiere on Disney XD

Marvel’s Spider-Man “The Day Without Spider-Man”

(9:30-10:00 P.M. EDT)

The Blood Gem accidentally reawakens Gwen Stacy’s dormant spider-powers, turning her into Ghost-Spider.



[Spoiler TV]

Batwoman

Batwoman is having a moment on a new poster from Coming Soon.

Nancy Drew

Coming Soon also has this ominous new poster for the CW’s Nancy Drew.

The Good Place

The cast of The Good Place bid their farewells on six new character posters from TV Line.

Outlander

Claire and Jamie embrace in a quick glimpse from season five hidden in this TV spot for the Starz network.

Emergence

Watch the first nine minutes of ABC’s new series, Emergence, below.

Mr. Robot

A Christmas-themed trailer reveals Mr. Robot’s final season premieres October 6.

Primal

Finally, bare witness to the dawn of man in a gory new trailer for Genndy Tarakovsky’s upcoming miniseries, Primal.