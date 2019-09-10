Image: United Artists

Pierce Brosnan lends his support to a potential female Bond. Jon Favreau is already teasing his work on The Mandalorian’s second season. The CW wants to revive Dark Shadows. Plus, what’s to come on The Terror, Midnight rises in a new teaser for Supergirl’s return, and a new clip from Ad Astra. To me, my spoilers!



Tank Girl

According to Tank Girl co-creator Alan Martin, Margot Robbie has optioned the rights from MGM to make a new movie, which is reportedly “now several months in development.” Martin goes on to acknowledge that neither he or Jamie Hewlett are currently aware of or directly involved with the project.

Spell

Variety reports Omari Hardwick (Power) has been cast as the lead in Spell, a new horror movie from Paramount Players in which a man (Hardwick) “crashes his plane while en route to rural Appalachia with his family for a funeral and awakens to find himself totally alone and without his bearings. Relieved to be discovered by a seemingly kind elderly couple, he has no way of knowing the dark machinations that lie in wait as he is pulled deeper and deeper into a sinister world.” Mark Tonderai (House at the End of the Street) is set to direct the film, based on a script by Kurt Wimmer (2015's Point Break).

Zombie Brother

The Final Girls director Todd Strauss-Schulson is now in talks to direct a film adaptation of Zombie Brother, the popular digital manga series following a ragtag team of New Yorkers fighting their way through the zombie apocalypse. [THR]

James Bond

In a recent interview with THR, Pierce Brosnan was enthusiastic about the idea of a woman playing the next James Bond, before adding “I don’t think that’s going to happen with the Broccolis. I don’t think that is going to happen under their watch.”

Yes! I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.

Ad Astra

Brad Pitt is tasked with sending a message by laser to his missing astronaut father before dark matter destroys the universe in a new clip from Ad Astra.

Devil’s Revenge

Jeri Ryan, William Shatner, and Jason Brooks star in the trailer for Devil’s Revenge, a new action-horror movie from Star Trek: The Next Generation writer, Maurice Hurley, about an archeologist who discovers “a cursed relic that’s also a portal to Hell.”

The Mandalorian



Jon Favreau has confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he will direct an episode of the show’s second season:

We’re working on Season Two, writing, prepping with the directors, and getting ready to direct myself, actually. I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.

Dark Shadows: Reincarnation



Once again, the CW plans to revive Dark Shadows with a “modern-day continuation” from writer Mark B. Perry (The Wonder Years, Ghost Whisperer). Speaking with Deadline, Perry stated he plans to do for Dark Shadows what The Next Generation did for Star Trek in the ‘80s.

As a first-generation fan, it’s been a dream of mine to give Dark Shadows the Star Trek treatment since way back in the ’80s when Next Generation was announced, so I’m beyond thrilled and humbled to be entrusted with this resurrection. And while I could never hope to fill Dan Curtis’ very large shoes, I do aspire to carry them a little farther into the future. I also want to reassure the fans of the original that this version will treat the show’s mythology with the same reverence given to Star Trek, but will also make the show accessible for audiences who aren’t yet familiar with the macabre world of the Collinses. My plan is to take as few liberties as possible with the Dark Shadows canon, while bearing in mind a quote from a 1970s episode delivered by the inimitable Oscar-nominee Grayson Hall as Dr. Julia Hoffman: ‘The Collins family history is not particularly famous for its accuracy.’

Supergirl

Midnight debuts in a quick new teaser for Supergirl’s fifth season.

The Terror: Infamy

Finally, Chester returns to the camp in a clip from “Taizo,” next week’s episode of The Terror: Infamy.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.