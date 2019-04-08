Photo: The CW

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

A familiar Nancy Drew face joins the CW pilot. Mouse Guard’s tiny cast continues to grow. Lebron James is apparently having a hard time recruting fellow NBA stars for Space Jam 2. Jared Leto continues to vaguely tease his Morbius movie. Plus, what’s to come on Doom Patrol, and Hades strikes in a new Descendants 3 trailer. Spoilers get!



Advertisement

Mouse Guard

THR has word Mike Whitehall has joined the cast of Mouse Guard as Kenzie, “the calm and measured staff wielder who is often paired with [Samson] Kayo’s character, Saxson, a guard member who is a lush and a scalawag.”

Dark Forces

According to Variety, Orlando Jones will play “a monster movie director who becomes haunted by creatures from his own films while recovering from brain surgery” in Dark Forces, the latest film from The Timber director, Anthony O’Brien.

Advertisement

Space Jam 2

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports Lebron James is having trouble finding NBA stars eager to make appearances in Space Jam 2.

Advertisement





Akira

Production Weekly’s synopsis for the still-not-actually-greenlit live-action Akira reveals several differences from both the anime and manga. As opposed to the source material, the story is now set in Neo-Manhattan, Kaneda and Tetsuo are biological brothers, and Kaneda is now gainfully employed as a bartender.

When a young man’s telekinesis is discovered by the military, he is taken in to be turned into a super weapon and his brother must race to save him before Manhattan is destroyed by his powers. Kaneda is a bar owner in Neo-Manhattan who is stunned when his brother Tetsuo is abducted by Government agents lead by the Colonel. Desperate to get his brother back, Kaneda agrees to join Ky Reed and her underground movement who are intent on revealing to the world what truly happened to New York City 30 years ago when it was destroyed. Kaneda believes their theories to be ludicrous, but after facing his brother again is shocked when he displays telekinetic powers. Ky believes Tetsuo is headed to release a young boy. Akira, who has taken control of Tetsuo’s mind, Kaneda clashes with the Colonel’s troops on his way to stop Tetsuo from releasing Akira, but arrives too late. Akira soon emerges from his prison courtesy of Tetsuo as Kaneda races to save his brother before Akira once again destroys Manhattan island as he did thirty years ago.

Advertisement

Transformers 6

Speaking with /Film, producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura answered “no” when asked if the next Transformers sequel will “pick up where The Last Knight left off.”

Advertisement

Untitled Christopher Nolan Project

In conversation with USA Today, Robert Pattinson described the script for Christopher Nolan’s mysterious event film as “unreal.”

I got locked in a room to read the script – I don’t have it myself. I’ve been a little wary of doing big movies for years and years, but there’s just something about Chris Nolan’s stuff. He seems like the only director now who can do what is essentially a very personal, independent movie that has huge scale. I read the script and it’s unreal.

Advertisement

We’re still not sure if it’s a genre project but we’ll keep you updated.

Morbius

A new Instagram video from Jared Leto gives us our first...official look at Morbius?

Advertisement

Hellboy

Lobster Johnson debuts in a gory, R-Rated trailer full of dismemberment and swearing, so...be careful where you watch.

Descendants 3

Hades has his revenge in the first trailer for Descendants 3.

Arrow/CW Crossovers

When asked by TV Line if there’s a future for, err, Arrow’s future flashforwards beyond the end of the series, either in spinoff or crossover form, showrunner Beth Schwartz expressed hope that at least the latter might be a possibility:

It was definitely meant to grow the world that we had already built and to see the next generation of what Oliver and Felicity and our present-day team have worked so hard for, and sort of see what happens in the future. We love those characters and would love to see them go on in some capacity after the show’s over. We were so happy, internally, about how it came out. We kinda love our future story.

Advertisement





Nancy Drew

In a fun bit of legacy casting, Pamela Sue Martin, who portrayed Nancy Drew on The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries has joined the cast of the CW pilot as Harriet, “a small-town psychic...who offers her talents to help Nancy investigate a recent murder.”

Advertisement

[KSiteTV]

Riverdale

Jughead’s sister Jellybean goes missing in the synopsis for “Fear the Reaper,” the April 24 episode of Riverdale.

When Jellybean (guest star Trinity Likins) goes missing, Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Gladys (Gina Gershon) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) follow a series of cryptic clues to get her home. Elsewhere, Archie (KJ Apa) faces the fallout from his latest boxing match, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) makes a major discovery about Evelyn’s (guest star Zoe De Grand’Maison) past. Finally, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) makes a big decision about her future. Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan also star. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Will Ewing (#319).

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Supernatural

Coming Soon has photos from this week’s episode of Supernatural, “Absence.” Click through for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cloak & Dagger

O’Reilly meets her evil doppelganger, Mayhem, in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Shadow Selves.”

Doom Patrol



Finally, Cliff enters Jane’s mind in the trailer for this week’s episode of Doom Patrol, “Jane Patrol.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.