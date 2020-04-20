Could Another Star Trek Icon Be Heading to Picard's Second Season?

Picard’s gonna need all the help he can get, apparently. Image : CBS

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Patty Jenkins teases Cheetah’s life of crime in Wonder Woman 1984. The surprise next season of Lucifer has hit a roadblock. There’s already plans for a second season of Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop adaptation. Plus, Neil Gaiman offers an update on the Sandman show, what’s to come on Westworld, and Archie and Betty bunker up in new Riverdale pics. Spoilers, away!



Advertisement

Dan & Sam

THR reports a film adaptation of the supernatural/romance graphic novel Dan & Sam is in development with 37 Seconds director Hikari attached to direct. The story concerns “a young couple who have it all, until the woman, Sam, dies unexpectedly. Dan, however, discovers that love transcends the physical world when Sam is allowed to visit him one night a year. But there’s a catch: It’s only until he falls in love again.”

Advertisement

Wonder Woman 1984

In conversation with Empire Magazine, Patti Jenkins revealed Barbara “Cheetah” Minerva’s criminal career is motivated by her own low self-esteem.

What makes Barbara turn into Cheetah is feeling like she’s never been as good as someone like Diana. She reminds me of certain people I’ve known who have such low self-confidence, that they’re always holding themselves back. Then once they start to embrace change, out comes this ugly resentment built up over all those years.

The Northman

Speaking with IndieWire, Robert Eggers hyped the sheer scale of his upcoming Viking movie, The Northman—at least in comparison to the relatively small-scale The VVitch and The Lighthouse.

The scale is so huge and there are so many more locations and things that I couldn’t do everything or know every prop myself. That’s been a challenge with the new movie.

Advertisement

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Director Destin Daniel Cretton shared a cast photo from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings before production shuttered in March.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Picard

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, LeVar Burton all-but-confirmed his return as Geordi LaForge in the second season of Star Trek: Picard.

How do I say this without getting in trouble...I think that is reasonable to assume that those people are still a part of Picard’s life and—sure, what the hell—yeah, absolutely! You’ll see us all, probably not all at the same time but, you know, never say never.

Advertisement

Lucifer

According to TV Line, Tom Ellis has rejected Warner Bros. latest contract offer for a sixth season of Lucifer and has forced the studio to “sweeten the pot” multiple times. The outlet adds, “Everyone wants Tom to be happy, but there’s a limit, and it’s been reached.”

Advertisement

Sandman

In response to a fan on Tumblr, Neil Gaiman revealed the entire first season of the Sandman TV series has been written, but the project is currently “in hibernation” until “people start making TV again.”

It’s going really well, except it’s kind of hibernating right now until people start making TV again. The scripts for the first season are written, casting had started, directors hired, sets were being built. Everything was ready to go into production, and then we moved into a pause. As soon as the world is ready to make TV drama, Sandman will move smoothly back into being made. In the meantime, we are taking the opportunity to get the scripts as good as we can.

Advertisement

Cowboy Bebop

Likewise, executive producer Jeff Pinkner told The Observer he’s working on scripting a second season of Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop. In the same article, Pinkner revealed the hour-long, live-action series hopes to “deepen and dimensionalize” the anime.

I think that I’m very excited by our opportunity to take this iconic anime and bring it to life. I think that our actors are spectacular. The world that we’re creating down in New Zealand that we’re excited to get back to as soon as we can is a really fun, dynamic visualization of this insane anime. I think that because we have these hour-long episodes, we have an opportunity to take the anime and sort of like just deepen and dimensionalize the source material. Really tell stories set in that world in a way that hopefully will not only delight the fans of anime but expose a whole bunch of new people to the world of Cowboy Bebop, the awesome work of Yoko Kanno. It’s a delight. It’s entirely different from Lost in every way but it’s been a joy.

Advertisement

The Flash

Barry and Iris reconsider their relationship in the synopsis for “Liberation, ” the April 28 episode of The Flash.

HUGE CHANGES AHEAD FOR BARRY AND IRIS – After recent events, Barry (Grant Gustin) takes a closer look at his life with Iris (Candice Patton). Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) makes a bold move. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#617). Original airdate 4/28/2020.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Roswell, New Mexico

Liz’s mom pays an unexpected visit in the synopsis for “Coma La Flor, ” the April 27 episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

OLD WOUNDS — Liz (Jeanine Mason) is forced to revisit a painful part of her past when her mother Helena (guest star Bertila Damas) shows up at the diner unexpectedly. Michael (Michael Vlamis) urges Maria (Heather Hemmens) to seek help after she experiences a strange vision, and Kyle’s (Michael Trevino) attempt to get Steph (guest star Justina Adorno) to open up doesn’t go as planned. Finally, Helena’s arrival in Roswell sends Rosa spiraling. Nathan Dean and Lily Cowles also star. Barbara Brown directed the episode written by Danny Tolli & Carolina Rivera (#207). Original airdate 4/27/2020.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Meanwhile, CW-staple David Anders guest-stars as “a mysterious boot-maker” in photos from tonight’s episode. Head over to Comic Book for more.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Riverdale

KSiteTV also has photos from this week’s episode of Riverdale, “Lynchian.” More at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outlander

It’s duelin’ time in the trailer for “Mercy Shall Follow Me, ” next week’s episode of Outlander.

Westworld

HBO has released an intense promo for next week’s episode of Westworld, “Passed Pawn. ” Our recap of last night’s thrilling episode can be found here.

Charmed

Finally, The Charmed Ones must stop the Faction from reaching the sacred tree in the trailer for “Unsafe Space, ” the season two finale of Charmed.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.