Could Another of Hulu's Marvel TV Shows Be in Trouble?

Jordan Vogt-Roberts has a tiny update on his long-in-gestation Metal Gear Solid movie. The Wheel of Time continues to flesh out its cast. Thomas Jane could be heading to the world of Stephen King. Plus, new footage from The Witcher, Kevin Conroy on bringing back his Batman Beyond voice for Crisis on Infinite Earths, and knives out on Riverdale’s midseason finale. Spoilers get!



From a Buick 8

Deadline reports Thomas Jane is now attached to star in a film adaptation of Stephen King’s From a Buick 8 from producer Courtney Lauren Penn and Renegade Entertainment. The story concerns a town in Pennsylvania linking a string of supernatural occurrences to a 1954 Buick Roadmaster in police custody.

Metal Gear Solid

Jordan Vogt-Roberts revealed he’s turned in a new draft of his Metal Gear Solid script and it’s “full Kojima-quirk and full Military surrealism.”

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

An intriguing new poster from Warner Bros. gives us has our first look at Harley Quinn’s taxidermied beaver, Bernie, and a riff on Sandro Botticelli

No Time to Die

/Film has a few new images from No Time to Die. Click through to see the rest.

Wonder Woman 1984

Spiral-bound Notebooks from Brazil reveal new promotional artwork from Wonder Woman 1984.

6 Underground

Ryan Reynolds promises 6 Underground is “the most Michael Bay movie in the history of Michael Bay” in a new promo.

Around the World in 80 Days

Deadline reports David Tennant will play Phileas Fogg in an eight-part television adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 Days, opposite Ibrahim Koma as Passepartout. Written by Ashley Pharoah (Life on Mars) and Caleb Ranson (Child of Mine), the series is said to begin filming in South Africa and Romania this February.

The Wheel of Time

Deadline reports Amazon has officially cast Alvaro Morte has been cast as Logain, Hamme d Animashaun will play Loial, Alexandre Willaume is Thom Merrilin, and Johann Myers is Padan Fain in its The Wheel of Time TV series.

Riverdale/Katy Keene

E! Online reports Katy Keene will make her debut in an upcoming episode of Riverdale before her own series premiere. According to showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the episode will involve Veronica traveling to New York City for “fun and heart-to-hearts” with her old friend, Katy.

Meanwhile, if that sounded far too normal for you, Alice takes a butcher knife to Betty in the trailer for “Tangerine, ” next week’s midseason finale.

Tigra & Dazzler

In the wake of the cancellation of the planned Ghost Rider show, THR reports Hulu’s animated Tigra & Dazzler series is now on hold in light of “showrunner Erica Rivinoja and the comedy’s entire writing staff” having been “let go from the series following creative differences with Marvel.”

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Speaking with Comic Book, Kevin Conroy confirmed he uses his “Old Bruce Wayne” voice from Batman Beyond in Crisis on Infinite Earths, adding it would be “awesome” to return for a proper live-action adaptation of the series.

Wouldn’t that be awesome? That would be so awesome. I was thinking that as I was doing this, that I’m kind of inhabiting Old Bruce Wayne from Batman Beyond. He’s not that old — Bruce Wayne in Batman Beyond is like 80. He’s not that old in this but he is as limited in his ability to be physical in this. He’s not fully able-bodied. In that sense he’s like Old Bruce Wayne in Batman Beyond. And I was using the voice, actually, from Old Bruce Wayne from Batman Beyond. I was thinking, it would be great to do that. I would love it.

Additionally, TV Insider has several exciting new images from the crossover event. Head over there to see the rest.

Locke & Key

A new poster from TV Line confirms the Locke & Key series finally premieres February 7 on Netflix.

Project Blue Book

Spoiler TV also has images from the second season premiere of Project Blue Book. More at the link.

The Witcher

Henry Cavill introduced a brief clip of Geralt fighting off Cintran soldiers during a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Nancy Drew

Finally, Nancy Drew reopens her first case in the trailer for next week’s midseason finale, “The Hidden Staircase. ”





Banner art by Jim Cooke.