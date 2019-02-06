Photo: AMC

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Disney+ nabs another fantasy series. Joe Russo offers a teeny update on Avengers: Endgame. John Boyega is open to returning to Attack the Block. ABC is keen—but doesn’t have plans yet—to reboot both Lost and Alias. Plus, what’s to come on Roswell and The Flash, and more Doom Patrol teases. Spoilers, away!

Advertisement





The Grimm Legacy

Deadline reports Disney is now developing a film adaptation of Polly Shulman’s young adult series, The Grimm Legacy, for Disney+ from screenwriter David Gleeson (Tolkien). Schulman’s series follows the teenage employees of a library in New York City lending out magical artifacts from the Grimm collection.

Advertisement

Man of Steel 2

Kryptonite-shaped hunk o’ salt at the ready—a new report from Revenge of the Fans alleges that Henry Cavill now demands both director and script approval before agreeing to make any future Superman movies.

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame

Speaking with Collider, Joe Russo revealed Endgame’s three-hour runtime is “testing great” with audiences.

We’re still at the three-hour mark. I think the studio is down with what the best story is. Right now, we think the movie is playing well and we’ve had great responses from our test audiences and we’re feeling very good about where it is. We’re still doing work to it. We’re not done with it. Again, this is a culmination film of 22 movies, it’s a lot of storytelling to work into it. Emotion is an intrinsic part of that to us. When you have to tell a really complicated story and you want strong emotional moments with the characters, it just requires a certain amount of real estate. This one, in particular, feels like three hours worth of real estate.

Advertisement

Attack the Block 2

John Boyega recently shared a still from Attack the Block on Instagram and commented, “If the supporters want it then I’ll have to get back to Peckham ASAP”.

Advertisement

Grudge

Director Nicolas Piece compared his reboot of The Grudge to David Fincher’s Seven in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Those movies will always exist and always be there for you to watch. I think that horror audiences these days are looking for a much more grounded, much more realistic, much more character-driven story in their horror movies. We see what’s doing well now and it is these kind of smarter, more nuanced horror stories, and that’s what this is going to be. We’re trying to update it for contemporary sensibilities, and we have an unbelievable cast, and I think it’s going to be something very different. There’s a thousand Grudge movies out there, and we wanted to figure out a way to kind of put a new, fresh spin on it, and it’s going to be exciting. The movie is set up a lot more like Seven, that sort of movie. There’s a cop drama that drives the whole thing, and Andrea [Riseborough] is the lead detective on this new case that they’ve come upon, and is the driving force through the movie. She’s incredible. She’s in absolutely everything and, when you see her act, you know why.

Advertisement

New Mutants

During the Legion panel at the Television Critics Association, producer Lauren Shuler Donner stated she’d “hate to see” the X-Men spinoff “thrown at Hulu,” as has been rumored amidst the Disney-Fox merger.

[The production team] worked hard on it. I want to see it released [theatrically], I’d hate to see it thrown at Hulu.

Advertisement

[Deadline]

Toy Story 4

The DisInsider has the latest international poster.

Advertisement

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

King of the Monsters has released four new posters in honor of the Chinese New Year.

Advertisement

UglyDolls

UglyDolls takes a page from The Garbage Pail Kids Movie in the latest trailer.





Little Monsters

We also have footage from Little Monsters, the horror-comedy starring Lupita N’Yongo, Josh Gad and Alexander England concerning a love triangle between a schoolteacher, the world’s most famous children’s television entertainer and a chaperone on a kindergarten field trip who find themselves in the middle of a zombie outbreak.

The Walking Dead

In a recent interview with THR, Lauren Cohan revealed a Maggie-centric spinoff series is currently under consideration at AMC.

There may have been some conversations, but everything is so early-days ambiguous. Me, as much as anybody, we’ll have to see what happens.

Advertisement

neXT

Fox has ordered a new pilot from American Horror Story’s Manny Coto and This Is Us’s John Requa and Glenn Ficarra. According to Deadline, neXT follows “a brilliant but paranoid former tech CEO who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent and her team to stop the world’s first artificial intelligence crisis: the emergence of a rogue AI with the ability to continuously improve itself.”

Advertisement

Locke & Key

Petrice Jones (Step Up: High Water) has joined the series as Scot, “a massive horror movie nerd and the ringleader of the ‘Savini Squad’—a group of teen misfits named for famed special effects artist Tom Savini.” [Variety]

Advertisement

Lost/Alias

Speaking at the Television Critics Association, ABC President Karey Burke revealed she’s keen to reboot two separate J.J. Abrams-associated series—Lost and Alias—but no plans are actually in the works just yet.

It’s literally at this point just what I dream about when I go to bed at night. I have not spoken to [executive producers] Carlton [Cuse] or J.J. [Abrams] or ABC Studios about it. But I do often get asked the question what show would I reboot and often my answer is Lost — sometimes Alias. Nothing to report yet. Maybe ever. But it would be a fun thing to have a conversation about.

Advertisement

[THR]

Game of Thrones Prequel

Entertainment Weekly reports the Game of Thrones prequel series begins filming this summer.

Advertisement

Cloak & Dagger

A new poster from Screen Rant reveals Cloak & Dagger returns April 4 with a two-hour season premiere.

Advertisement

Doom Patrol

Matt Bomer’s Negative Man gets his own Doom Patrol teaser.

Advertisement

Roswell, New Mexico

“People are floating in the middle of the desert” in the trailer for next week’s episode of Rowell, New Mexico, “Don’t Speak.”

The Flash

Finally, Nora is caught in a time loop in the trailer for “Cause and XS,” next Tuesday’s episode of The Flash, directed by Rachel Talalay.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.