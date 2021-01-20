Another Guardian of the Galaxy is confirmed for Thor: Love and Thunder. She-Hulk’s cast expands. There’s good news for more Snowpiercer. Plus, what’s to come on The Expanse, and get a new look at Netflix’s Winx Club reboot. Spoilers now!
Thor: Love and Thunder
Karen Gillen confirmed in a recent Instagram story (captured by Digital Spy) she will return as Nebula in Thor: Love and Thunder.
Jurassic World: Dominion
In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, director Colin Trevorrow described Jurassic World: Dominion as “the culmination” of the entire Jurassic Park franchise...so far, at least.
To me, [Dominion] is a culmination of one story that’s been told. When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached. But this trilogy is not that way. It’s very much a serialized story. What was important for me was, when you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this. If kids who are born today are going to be presented with six Jurassic Park movies — you hope the parents will buy them the box set — you hope they are going to get to feel like they watch one long story.
Last Night in Soho
Empire Magazine has a new photo of Thomasin McKenzie in Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho. Details on the plot are still currently under wraps.
Boss Level
To escape a “death loop” in which he’s killed repeatedly in visually-interesting ways, Frank Grillo takes sword fighting lessons from Michelle Yeoh in the latest trailer for Joe Carnahan’s Boss Level, co-starring Naomi Watts, Mel Gibson, and Ken Jeong.
She-Hulk
Deadline reports Ginger Gonzaga has joined the cast of She-Hulk as Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) currently unnamed best friend.
Batman: The Animated Series
On a recent episode of Kevin Smith’s Fatman Beyond podcast, co-host Marc Bernadin stated, “HBO Max is looking at making a Batman: The Animated Series sequel,” to which Smith replied:
I’m not involved, but I too have heard this and I’ve heard this from very reliable people. When I heard it I freaked out, and I heard this...I would say a month before you just said it. I think that’s real, I don’t think that’s a rumor, I wouldn’t say ‘Set your watch to it,’ but it’s an idea whose time is not only coming, I think it came, and it’s smoking a cigarette. I think that’s gonna happen. How f***ing amazing would that be because you can just literally pick up and keep going. It’s not like, oh we gotta explain why everyone’s older, it’s f***ing animation man so you can go right back to those amazing f***ing stories. That to me is no brainer, you’ve got HBO Max, you’re already doing that amazing Harley Quinn show, you’re printing money if you go back and do Batman: The Animated Series. You can’t f**k up the legacy, that’s for damn sure. You can’t f**k it up, there’s no reason not to do it, as long as you’ve got the key creative components, as long as Bruce Timm is involved, wants to be there. F***ing go for it for heaven’s sakes.
Snowpiercer
TNT has preemptively renewed Snowpiercer for a third season ahead of its season two premiere. [Spoiler TV]
Day of the Dead
Appearing as a guest on the Boo Crew Podcast, director Steven Kostanski promised Syfy’s ten-episode Day of the Dead miniseries “does have ties to the original movie” but that he’s “not really allowed to say anything” further. [Bloody-Disgusting]
The Expanse
Amazon Prime Video has a synopsis for “Hard Vacuum,” next week’s episode of The Expanse.
Secret Invasion
According to the latest issue of Production Weekly, the Secret Invasion television series begins production this April 5.
Hawkeye
Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner shared a video of himself training for the upcoming Hawkeye series with a toy bow on Instagram.
Fate: The Winx Saga
Finally, Netflix has released a new trailer for its live-action Winx Club series premiering January 22.
Banner art by Jim Cook
DISCUSSION
Look, I’m saying this as someone that grew up in the 90's, I loved to death BTAS, STAS, Batman Beyond, Justice League and Justice League Unlimited, I rewatch that shit so much, it’s the finest set of animated programs I’ve ever seen.
I don’t want a fucking BTAS revival. Fuck no. Fuck off.
Now, if you’re talking about a Justice League revival, continuing on an indeterminate period of time after JLU ended? Then insert Kreiger’s dick joke here, I’ll be all for that. But another midquel thing, centered around DC’s most obscenely overused and overexposed character?
Don’t get me wrong, Batman’s a great character, but in the last 20-30 years he’s gone from “really fun and clever and able to punch above his weight class thanks to his cunning” to “BEST AT EVERYTHING SMARTEST AND MOST POWERFUL PERSON TO EVER EXIST HE’S THE MOST IMPORTANT PERSON TO EVER BE”, and I am just so goddamn done with it.
That’s honestly one bit that made the Harley Quinn series work so well (minor bit, obviously the title character was a bigger factor), it played with that notion but never embraced it, it was kinda his running joke.
But yeah, a DCAU revival? Ensemble show centered around some characters that have room to develop (remember how JLU was centered around then-minor-characters like Green Arrow, the Question, Huntress, arguably Supergirl?), developing the story while not having to worry too much about continuity weirdness (I’m okay with Batman Beyond being an alt-universe future tale)? Go for that.
Just treat Batman like your favorite Hot Sauce: Great to add in, but not the backbone of the creation.