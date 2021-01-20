Us, contemplating this news. Image : Warner Bros.

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Another Guardian of the Galaxy is confirmed for Thor: Love and Thunder. She-Hulk’s cast expands. There’s good news for more Snowpiercer. Plus, what’s to come on The Expanse, and get a new look at Netflix’s Winx Club reboot. Spoilers now!



Thor: Love and Thunder



Karen Gillen confirmed in a recent Instagram story (captured by Digital Spy) she will return as Nebula in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Advertisement

Jurassic World: Dominion

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, director Colin Trevorrow described Jurassic World: Dominion as “the culmination” of the entire Jurassic Park franchise...so far, at least.

To me, [Dominion] is a culmination of one story that’s been told. When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached. But this trilogy is not that way. It’s very much a serialized story. What was important for me was, when you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this. If kids who are born today are going to be presented with six Jurassic Park movies — you hope the parents will buy them the box set — you hope they are going to get to feel like they watch one long story.

Last Night in Soho

Empire Magazine has a new photo of Thomasin McKenzie in Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho. Details on the plot are still currently under wraps.

Advertisement

Photo : Universal

Advertisement

Boss Level

To escape a “death loop” in which he’s killed repeatedly in visually-interesting ways, Frank Grillo takes sword fighting lessons from Michelle Yeoh in the latest trailer for Joe Carnahan’s Boss Level, co-starring Naomi Watts, Mel Gibson, and Ken Jeong.

Deadline reports Ginger Gonzaga has joined the cast of She-Hulk as Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) currently unnamed best friend.

Advertisement

Batman: The Animated Series

On a recent episode of Kevin Smith’s Fatman Beyond podcast, co-host Marc Bernadin stated, “HBO Max is looking at making a Batman: The Animated Series sequel,” to which Smith replied:

I’m not involved, but I too have heard this and I’ve heard this from very reliable people. When I heard it I freaked out, and I heard this...I would say a month before you just said it. I think that’s real, I don’t think that’s a rumor, I wouldn’t say ‘Set your watch to it,’ but it’s an idea whose time is not only coming, I think it came, and it’s smoking a cigarette. I think that’s gonna happen. How f***ing amazing would that be because you can just literally pick up and keep going. It’s not like, oh we gotta explain why everyone’s older, it’s f***ing animation man so you can go right back to those amazing f***ing stories. That to me is no brainer, you’ve got HBO Max, you’re already doing that amazing Harley Quinn show, you’re printing money if you go back and do Batman: The Animated Series. You can’t f**k up the legacy, that’s for damn sure. You can’t f**k it up, there’s no reason not to do it, as long as you’ve got the key creative components, as long as Bruce Timm is involved, wants to be there. F***ing go for it for heaven’s sakes.

Advertisement

[Comic Book]

Snowpiercer

TNT has preemptively renewed Snowpiercer for a third season ahead of its season two premiere. [Spoiler TV]

Advertisement

Day of the Dead

Appearing as a guest on the Boo Crew Podcast, director Steven Kostanski promised Syfy’s ten-episode Day of the Dead miniseries “does have ties to the original movie” but that he’s “not really allowed to say anything” further. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Advertisement

The Expanse



Amazon Prime Video has a synopsis for “Hard Vacuum,” next week’s episode of The Expanse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Secret Invasion

According to the latest issue of Production Weekly, the Secret Invasion television series begins production this April 5.

Advertisement

Hawkeye

Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner shared a video of himself training for the upcoming Hawkeye series with a toy bow on Instagram.

Advertisement

Fate: The Winx Saga



Finally, Netflix has released a new trailer for its live-action Winx Club series premiering January 22.

Banner art by Jim Cook