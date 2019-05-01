Image: Lucasfilm

It feels like Warwick Davis has spent the better part of two decades trying to will a continuation of Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy film Willow into existence—talk that ramped up when Howard took over production on Solo: A Star Wars Story and Davis had the chance to pepper the director with questions. But now it seems that all that talk might be paying off.



Speaking on the latest episode of MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Howard confirmed that Lucasfilm is currently entering discussions with parent company Disney to bring a new Willow TV show to the upcoming Disney+ streaming service. Jon Kasdan, who helped screenwrite Solo with his father, Lawrence Kasdan, will be involved in the series. Potentially, Howard himself could be involved as well, given his awareness of the project—but the director did note that it’s really Kasdan’s take on Willow rather than his own, so that’s not confirmed:

There are some really serious discussions going on with Jon Kasdan, who was one of the writers of Solo, who kept hounding me about Willow the whole time we were shooting and also hounding Kathy Kennedy. We’re in discussions about developing a Willow television show for the Disney+. And I think it’d be a great way to go. In fact, George always talked about the possibility of a Willow series, and it’d be great and more intimate, and built around that character and some of the others. And Jon Kasdan has, I think, an inspired take on it and it could be really, really cool.

Advertisement

The series, should it happen—after all, it’s just in discussion right now—would be a continuation of Lucasfilm’s beloved 1988 fantasy movie, and see Warwick Davis return as the titular hero, a farmer turned wannabe sorceror after being thrust on a quest to safeguard the young princess Elora from the evil queen Bavmorda in the original film.

It’s nice to see Lucasfilm has plans for non-Star Wars ventures when it comes to Disney+, at least. Could we see plans for Indiana Jones head to the platform going forward? Who can say (please be excited for the inevitable Short Round: An Indy Story limited series)? We’ll bring you more on Lucasfilm’s plans for the future of Willow as and when we learn them.

Advertisement

[H/T /Film]

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.