Constantine Was Rated R Mostly Because It Was Moody

From 2005's Constantine. Image : Warner Bros.

Constantine, the 2005 Keanu Reeves-starring adaptation of the Vertigo Comic, had a rough go of it at first. Though it’s a cult favorite now, it didn’t do especially well at release, partially due to the fact that it transgressed a boundary that most comic book films still refuse to cross: it was rated R , limiting its exposure to the teenage demographic that’s still incredibly vital to selling any comic book film. But, as it turns out, the creators tried to hit that PG-13 benchmark. They really did.

Advertisement

Today, Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman reunited for a panel commemorating Constantine’s 15th anniversary, hosted by Collider’s Steven Weintraub. It’s a delightful panel (you can watch it in full below), and not just because Reeves is there with his perfect, beautiful eyes; everyone involved has a clear love for this film and dishes a lot of intriguing behind the scenes details. Like, about that R ? It was out of their hands.

“Originally when we all started on this we thought it would be a rated-R film,” Francis Lawrence said. “Warner then dictated that it had to be PG-13 because of what it cost. We got the list of guidelines of what you can and can’t do in a PG-13 movie and we followed those rules to a T.”

Advertisement

Those informal but reliable rules—including how many and what types of profanity a film can use, how much gore is allowed, etc— were a blueprint during production. But when it came time for the MPAA raters to sit down and watch the film, the rules suddenly became a lot less important.

“I remember hearing that they got about five minutes in and put their notepads down,” Lawrence said. “They said we got a hard R for ‘tone.’ This is not something that’s on the list. But, basically, there was an overwhelming sense of dread, was what I heard, from the opening scene on. And they didn’t think there was anything we could do about it.”

So Constantine, a film which struggled so valiantly to stay inside its prescribed ratings guidelines, fell outside of them because it was just... sort of moody?

Advertisement

“There’s a weird subset of religious horror that seems to get an R much more quickly,” Akiva Goldsman, producer on the film, added. “What you learn is that despite the fact that there are guidelines, it’s a purely subjective interpretation. And that subjectivity ebbs and flows based on the group that is designating the rating. But we have a lot of demons. Demons seem, for some reason, to trigger an R rating.”

Ah! A demonic curse, then. Certainly that’s something Constantine as a character can understand. For Lawrence’s part, he was just disappointed that he never got a chance to make a version of the film that leaned into its own darkness and went after the R it would end up getting anyway, despite the production’s protests.

Advertisement

“We got a bit screwed on that front,” Lawrence said.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.