House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) won the race for New York’s 14th congressional district by leading with her democratic socialist politics and running on a progressive platform advocating for an increased marginal tax rate on the wealthy and universal healthcare. Much to the surprise of her new colleagues on Capitol Hill, Ocasio-Cortez has not backed down on pushing for these ideas. And she’s using some nerdy quotes to do it.

It was a given that the overwhelming majority of Republicans on the Hill would balk at Ocasio-Cortez’s politics and her willingness to call the President out as a racist. But in a new Politico report, some of Ocasio-Cortez’s fellow Democrats similarly expressed a distaste for her bucking tradition and speaking straight when asked pointed questions, regardless of whose feathers are rustled. Senior House Democrats, the report described, are working out a plan as to how to convince Ocasio-Cortez to fall more in lockstep with the establishment to present a unified front:

The effort, described by nearly 20 lawmakers and aides, is part carrot, part stick: Some lawmakers with ties to Ocasio-Cortez are hoping to coax her into using her star power to unite Democrats and turn her fire on Republicans. Others simultaneously warn Ocasio-Cortez is destined for a lonely, ineffectual career in Congress if she continues to treat her own party as the enemy.

It wasn’t long before fans of Ocasio-Cortez began to bemoan what, from the outside, appears to be a generational divide between establishment Democrats and the class of newly-elected, younger, more diverse Congresspeople who rose to prominence during the most recent mid-terms. Never one to shy away from conversations about her politics, Ocasio-Cortez responded to a tweet of the Politico report with a choice tweet of her own...a Watchmen quote.

The quote comes from Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, and John Higgins’ Watchmen #6, in which an imprisoned Rorschach lets his fellow inmates know that he’s a danger to them all that they would be well not to mess with.

Jokes aside, Ocasio-Cortez is right to clap back at the critics who feel as if she’s making them look bad in comparison by making good on the promises she made to her constituents on the campaign trail.

What a novel idea.

